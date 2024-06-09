WATCH: 12-year-old Carlos Alcaraz revealing his dream to win French Open one day resurfaces after Spaniard's 2024 triumph

An old video of Carlos Alcaraz revealing his dream to win the French Open and Wimbledon has resurfaced after the Spaniard lifted the 2024 French Open title. He defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to win his third Major title.

As he won the claycourt Slam, a video of Alcaraz from when he was 12 years old, has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the Spaniard said that it was his dream to win the French Open and Wimbledon.

"What is your dream if you become a pro?"

"To win Roland-Garros and Wimbledon," Alcaraz answered.

The Spaniard fulfilled his first wish at Wimbledon 2023 when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final after nearly five hours of battle on the center court. The much younger Alcaraz showed exemplary mental strength to dethrone the 4-time champion.

Now, he has fulfilled his other wish. He defeated Alexander Zverev to win Roland-Garros. The match swung from one side to the other. Alcaraz drew first blood as he won the first set after both the opponents traded a couple of breaks.

The German responded by winning two consecutive sets. In the third set, he won five games in a row to win the set and go ahead in the match. Alcaraz rose to the occasion and won the next set 6-1. The Spaniard fought tooth and nail in the fifth set to win the title and fulfill his childhood dream.

Carlos Alcaraz on his team - "It is a family"

Carlos Alcaraz with his team at the 2024 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz was all praise for his team at the trophy presentation ceremony. He said that he was grateful for the team around him. The Spaniard acknowledged their effort to make him a better player and person.

"It has been incredible work. The last month we were struggling a lot with the injury. I am really grateful to have the team that I have and the people I have around. I know that everyone in my team is giving their heart just to make me improve as a player and a person. To grow up. So I am really grateful and I call you a team, but it is a family," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard congratulated his opponent, Zverev for having a great start to the year. He also predicted that the German would win a Major title soon.

"I want to congratulate Sascha [Alexander Zverev] for a great beginning of this year, a great level of tennis, a great tournament. I know you give your heart every day you step on the court. I am pretty sure you will have the opportunities to win slams or this tournament very, very soon," he said.

With his win at Roland-Garros, Carlos Alcaraz scripted history as he became the youngest man to win a Surface Slam.