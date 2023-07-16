WATCH: 12-year-old Carlos Alcaraz revealing his dream of winning Wimbledon resurfaces after Spaniard downs Novak Djokovic to win maiden SW19 title

Carlos Alcaraz did the unthinkable as he defeated Novak Djokovic in a four-hour battle on Centre Court to win his maiden Wimbledon crown on Sunday.

The Spaniard fell prey to the Serb's electric start as he won just one game in the first set. However, things started to turn with the 20-year-old winning the next set in a tiebreaker. That was also the first time Djokovic lost a tie-breaker at a Grand Slam since this year's Australian Open.

With Alcaraz leading 3-1 in the third set, the fifth game had 13 deuces as it took Alcaraz 27 minutes before he finally increased his lead to 4-1 and eventually took a 2-1 lead. The four-time defending champion, however, held his nerves as he forced the match into the deciding set by winning the fourth set.

With all to play for, the 2022 US Open winner played some exceptional shots to ultimately take the fifth set, thus preventing the 23-time Grand Slam winner from equalling Roger Federer's record of winning eight Wimbledon titles.

Following Carlos Alcaraz's historic win over the Serb, an old video of a 12-year-old Alcaraz revealing his dream of winning the Wimbledon title has resurfaced on the internet.

In the video, the Spaniard was asked his name and age and then he was asked what was his dream if he ever becomes a tennis professional. The young Spaniard revealed that winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon was his dream, also adding that Federer was his favorite player.

Carlos Alcaraz remains World No. 1 following Wimbledon triumph

Besides the Wimbledon title, the World No. 1 rank was also up for grabs during Sunday's final. Carlos Alcaraz will now remain at the top of the rankings after winning his second Grand Slam title while Djokovic stays No. 2.

The Spaniard made his debut at the top after he won the 2022 US Open defeating Casper Ruud in the final. This season, the Spaniard and the Serb have replaced each other at the top more than six times so far.

Courtesy his win, Carlos Alcaraz also became the fourth active male player to have won the Wimbledon Championships. The other three are: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and seven-time champion Djokovic.

Alcaraz also put an end to the Serbian great's winning streak of 34 matches on Center Court, a streak that stretched for nearly 10 years before coming to end at the 20-year-old's hands on Sunday.

