Watch: 14-year-old Rafael Nadal reveals champion mindset after winning junior tournament, says "I will continue training"

Rafael Nadal's name has become synonymous with perseverance and tenacity over the last decade and a half, but he was no different as a 14-year-old. While most kids at that age would have celebrated winning a tournament with a day of merriment and relaxation, the Spaniard surprised reporters by revealing that he was simply going to carry on training.

Les Petits As is one of the premier junior tennis tournaments for players between the ages of 12 and 14. Held in France, the event attracts roughly 7000 participants for its pre-qualifying tournaments before the top 64 compete in the last session on the hardcourts of Tarbes.

The list of winners at this prestigious tournament includes several names that went on to become Grand Slam winners -- Kim Clijsters (1997), Martina Hingis (1991,1992) and Bianca Andreescu (2014), for instance. One of the most prominent names on that list is 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

The Mallorcan won the 2000 edition of the tournament, defeating France's Julien Gely 6-4, 6-1 in the final. Speaking to reporters after the showdown, the 14-year-old's words were evocative of the same champion mindset fans have come to love over the years.

Acknowledging the importance of the title triumph, the teenager stated that there was no guarantee he was going to become as good a player as some of the past winners. As a result, he declared that he was going to continue training so that he could get there some day.

"I will continue training. I think this is an important tournament but winning this tournament does not mean I will be a good player," Nadal said. "So, I have to continue the training and we will see."

Rafael Nadal became the first man in the history of tennis to win 21 Grand Slams

The 14-year-old Rafael Nadal's training sessions paid off in the long run. More than two decades later, the Spaniard has become the undisputed leader in the Slam race with his haul of 21 Grand Slam titles -- with the possibility of more to come in the future.

The former World No. 1 staged an incredible comeback in the final of the 2022 Australian Open against Daniil Medvedev, overturning a two-set deficit to triumph 2-6, 6(5)-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at the end of a five hours and 24 minutes-long encounter.

In the process, the World No. 5 also became the second man in the Open Era to complete the Double Career Slam -- the first being Novak Djokovic.

