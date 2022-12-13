Watch: 52-year-old Andre Agassi returns to tennis court, shows off tremendous fitness and footwork

Tennis legend Andre Agassi was recently spotted hitting the court and showing off his fitness.

In a video shared by ATP, the 52-year-old was seen on the tennis court playing a long rally. He hit some powerful forehands and backhands and complemented them with excellent footwork.

The ATP Spanish Twitter account shared the video and wrote:

"Timing intact, @AndreAgassi."

Agassi had a successful tennis career that lasted two decades. He is the only male player to have completed a Career Super Slam, which includes winning all four Majors as well as an Olympic gold medal and the year-end championships.

Since then, he has kept himself busy with business and charity pursuits. He also hasn't fully left tennis, taking on a few significant teaching stints and other associated pursuits back-to-back.

"Loving tennis was not who I was, I actually hated it for most of my life" - Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi pictured during an interview.

While Andre Agassi reached the top of the game and won almost everything the sport has to offer, it may come as a surprise that the American used to hate tennis, as he admitted in an episode of writer Zibby Owens' podcast "Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books" back in 2018.

The eight-time Grand Slam winner claimed that he hated the game for the majority of his life because he was unable to identify his "purpose." But as soon as he became a father, it allowed him to escape and tennis just "went" away.

"Loving tennis was not who I was. I actually hated it for most of my life for a lot of reasons. I would get out there and struggle with my purpose and reason. I found my reason, finally, in giving choice to other children through education. That became my distraction from myself when I was out there," the American said.

"When I had children it actually, in some odd way, made it a lot easier for me because I was able to escape -- it was so real. It was so who I was that it was a relief to me to have the responsibility of being a dad and to, quite honestly, feel normal and to feel like tennis just went away," he added.

Andre Agassi tied the knot with fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf 21 years ago. Graf gave birth to their first child, Jaden Gil, on October 26, 2001, and their daughter Jaz Elle was born two years later. They remain happily married, living in Las Vegas, and have been involved in a lot of work for charity work over the years.

