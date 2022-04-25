Watch: A four-year-old Novak Djokovic receiving his first tennis racquet 

A video has surfaced on Twitter of tennis superstar and arguably the greatest player of all time Novak Djokovic when he was just four-years-old receiving his first tennis racquet.

It was June 1991, as the video starts off with a four-year-old Novak Djokovic not too keen on the karaoke machine as you can clearly see that he was not in the mood to sing. However, he was surprised when he received a gift as this was the first tennis racquet of his life.

All of a sudden, his mood becomes so much brighter as he picks up the mic of the karaoke machine and starts singing all the while holding the tennis racquet in his right hand. As soon as he is done signing, Djokovic rushes outdoors to try out his new racquet as he starts to hit a couple of tennis balls.

Novak Djokovic' stop-start 2022 season

Djokovic in action in Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

Novak Djokovic has been fraught with uncertainty this season due to his vaccination status but he is seemingly back in the flow of things after reaching the final of the Serbian Open where he lost to Andre Rublev in three sets after beating Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the tournament.

The Serb was unable to compete in competitions in Australia and the United States. Djokovic has only played in two tournaments this year, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of Dubai and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic, speaking at a press conference ahead of the Serbian Open, elaborated on how he needs more matches to become ready for big matches and tournaments. The Serb was seen hitting the practice courts with Dominic Thiem earlier this week as he clawed his way to the next round with multiple three-set matches played in Belgrade.

Another thing Djokovic has to be wary about is his ranking and his position as the World No. 1, still holding the summit of the rankings. However, he has the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal breathing down his neck as the Serbian has a lot of points to defend on claycourt this season. This includes the points he won while capturing his second French Open title last year.

Djokovic is next slated to take part in the Mutua Madrid Open, which begins on May 1.

