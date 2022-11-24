Watch: Alex de Minaur's mother sheds tears of joy after her son steers Australia to Davis Cup semifinals

Alex de Minaur registered a massive comeback victory in the Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday, helping street Team Australia to the semifinals.

The 23-year-old faced off against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp. After losing the initial set, De Minaur came back fighting as he saved all five break points he faced in the second and third sets. Upon registering the win, the World No. 24 ran to his family to share his delight when his mother was spotted shedding tears of joy.

"I think we were both giving each other headaches"- Alex de Minaur on his hard-fought clash against Botic van de Zandschulp in Davis Cup

Alex de Minaur pictured at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Alex de Minaur was buzzing after his emphatic victory in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Australian expressed extreme delight in helping his country reach the semifinals of the tournament. He won 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp to seal the contest 2-0.

While De Minaur seemed to pick up points comfortably in the latter stages of the match, it was not all smooth sailing against the Dutchman. He played his heart out to make a strong statement for himself and for the country.

"We’ve got a great team, a lot of belief and a lot of passion. I’m very happy to win today. Every single one of these players on our team is going to play their heart out. We’ll do everything we can for our country," the player expressed after the match.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he also reflected on how both players were "giving each other headaches."

"It felt like every game was important throughout the end of the match. I think we were both giving each other headaches on when we were returning each other's serve," he expressed.

After the initial set went Zandschulp's way, Minaur motivated himself to stay positive and fight back.

"He threw everything he had at me. I fought it off somehow. Just stayed positive, kept telling myself to dig deep and keep backing myself and staying positive," he stated.

In the first match of the tie, Jordan Thompson defeated Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 55 minutes to give Australia the lead. In their quest for a first title since 2003, they will face either Croatia or Spain in the semifinals on Friday.

