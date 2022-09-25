Watch: Alexander Bublik loses all semblance of order in Metz 2022 final, plays the most bizarre shot of the season

Alexander Bublik, known in tennis circles as one of the most entertaining players on tour right now, outdid himself in the 2022 Moselle Open final, playing one of the most bizarre shots the sport has ever seen.

Taking on Lorenzo Sonego in the final, the Kazakh lost the first set in a tight tiebreaker, and with it, his mind. After going an early break down in the second set, Bublik served to stay in the game at 1-3 down and was facing breakpoint. A good serve to the Italian's backhand gave the World No. 44 the edge, as the ball bounced slowly near the net for an easy smash.

Unfortunately, Bublik's flamboyance took over the logical part of his brain at that point, as the 25-year-old decided to switch things up with reckless abandon. Turning the racquet over in his hand so that he was holding the racquet head instead of the handle, the Kazakh attempted a half-hearted drop shot that fooled nobody.

Sonego was quick to pounce on the mistake, sending in a sliced passing shot. While Alexander Bublik managed to get his hands on the ball, it wasn't enough to send it over to the Italian's side, giving his opponent a 4-1 lead. Interestingly, Bublik did not seem to be all that bothered about throwing away such an easy opportunity, laughing his heart out at himself on the bench in the next changeover.

In fact, the commentators appeared far more concerned with the 25-year-old going two breaks down in a must-win set in a match as big as an ATP final, as they shared their utter disbelief over such blatant disrespect for the sport. Coming as no surprise to anyone whatsoever, the World No. 44 went on to lose the match in straight sets, falling in the second set 2-6.

With the Metz triumph, Sonego recorded the third ATP Tour title of his career, with his previous triumphs coming at the 2019 Antalya Open and the 2021 Cagliari Open. Bublik, meanwhile, sits with just one tour-level title to his name, coming this year in Montpellier.

Alexander Bublik has now lost five ATP finals

Alexander Bublik at the 2019 Davis Cup

The bizarre loss against Lorenzo Sonego in the 2022 Moselle Open final marks the sixth defeat Alexander Bublik has encountered at this stage at the ATP level, two of which have come in 2022.

In seven finals reached, the Kazakh has won only once -- against Alexander Zverev at the Open Sud de France this year. After that, he lost in the summit clash at the Hall of Fame Open against Maxime Cressy before the current loss in Metz. Previously, the World No. 44 had experienced defeats against John Isner (2019 Hall of Fame Open), Pablo Carreno Busta (2019 Chengdu Open), Alex de Minaur (2021 Antalya Open) and Alexei Popyrin (2021 Singapore Open).

