In a light-hearted moment at the 2023 Madrid Open, Alexander Bublik arranged a game of rock-paper-scissors between a group of kids to decide who would get his jersey.

Bublik played one of the longest three-set matches of his career on Wednesday, April 26, as he edged out Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6(15), 6-7(4). 6-4 in the first round of the Masters 1000 tournament. Although the Kazakh committed 13 double faults, he also finished with 17 aces in a match that lasted two hours and 50 minutes. He hit 38 winners and 50 unforced errors, compared to Galan's 29 winners and 48 unforced errors.

After the match ended, Bublik reached out to a group of kids in the front row of Court 4 to present them with his jersey. However, the World No. 55 didn't just hand over the souvenir randomly.

Instead, he made the young fans earn it by indulging in a game of rock-paper-scissors. The boy who drew scissors to chop up his opponent's paper had a big smile on his face before Bublik tossed his jersey towards him.

Alexander Bublik to face Holger Rune in Madrid Open 2023 R2

Holger Rune (L) and Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik will take on Holger Rune in the second round of the 2023 Madrid Open on Friday, April 28. This will be the second meeting between the two players, with the Kazakh defeating the Danish youngster 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Moselle Open in France last September.

The two players also teamed up as doubles partners at the 2022 US Open. While they downed Francis Tiafoe and Denis Kudla in the first round, Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys beat them in the second.

In a conversation with ATPTour.com after his marathon encounter against Daniel Elahi Galan, Bublik said he hoped to gain momentum and win more matches.

“When you don’t win a lot, it’s tough to finish matches, and I never felt it before because [for the past few seasons I made] 35-plus wins on the season,” he said. “[So far this year] I only have five, so finishing matches is not easy. I hope to get the momentum back, play better, and win more matches.”

Alexander Bublik has won five and lost 14 matches so far this season, having faced multiple first-round exits.

Poll : 0 votes