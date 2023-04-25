Hinting at Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev's recent quarrel, Holger Rune has opined that in order to gain new fans and keep the existing ones hooked, tennis should have "personalities" who can exhibit controlled aggression.

In the third round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, Medvedev saved two match points before beating Zverev 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7). The 26-year-old German soon accused the former World No. 1 of gamesmanship, followed by Medvedev asking Zverev to look in the mirror.

Speaking to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Rune remarked that it is impossible to imagine all the players having cordial relationships with each other.

"You cannot have 100 players in the top 100 and all of them are best friends with each other," he said. "There always will be some moments and things will happen like for example between Zverev and Medvedev. For us as players, it would certainly be easier if we would just handle it by ourselves so that it would not come out."

Rune stated that tennis has to offer fans something more than just players hitting the ball back and forth, adding that it would be a positive sign if players could spice things up but within limits.

"But for the fans, for the public and to gain even new fans, it is cool to have some personalities and some things happen and come out," the World No. 7 added. "It has to happen a bit more than just hitting the ball back. Fans admire the sport but also characters. If you can show it to a certain point, then it is a positive thing for the sport."

On Sunday, April 23, Rune defeated Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(3) in the final of the BMW Open 2023 in Munich to lift his fourth ATP singles title.

Holger Rune looks forward to exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios

Holger Rune

Holger Rune and Nick Kyrgios will participate in an exhibition event called the Energi Danmark Champions Battle at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 24.

In his interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Rine expressed his excitement about the match and stated that it will promote tennis in the country.

"As a tennis freak, the more attention tennis gets in Denmark, the happier I am," the Danish youngster said. "What will help even more is the exhibition match in Copenhagen with me and Nick Kyrgios on May 24. It is a great feeling to attract more people to tennis and this match will certainly help."

At the 2023 Madrid Open, sixth-seed Rune received a bye in the first round and will face either Daniel Elahi Galan or Alexander Bublik in the second round.

