Apart from his impeccable tennis abilities, rising star Jannik Sinner is adored by fans for his on and off-court behavior, and is counted among the 'good guys' of tennis. However, according to Roger Federer's former coach Ivan Ljubicic, this is a major reason why the youngster has not yet won a big title.

Numerous fans and experts consider Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Holger Rune future champions, with them even being touted as the next Big 3 of tennis. The rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz, in particular, is one of the talking points among enthusiasts.

The consistently improving Italian player has had an impressive 2023 season so far, having won 26 of his 32 matches. In the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters semifinals last week, he lost to Rune after dominating the first set. The Dane beat him 1-6, 7-5, 7-5. Sinner couldn't hide his disappointment as he greeted Rune with a cold handshake.

Ljubicic recently recalled another match where the 21-year-old lost to Frances Tiafoe after winning the first set.

"Jannik certainly got upset, I saw it in the way he greeted Rune at the end of the match," Ljubicic said. "The truth is that he has to react on the court. It has happened in the past, in Vienna against Tiafoe, and he has to understand that he is in a ring and has to throw punches when he serves."

The 44-year-old Croat, who coached Federer from 2016 to 2022, alerted Sinner, advising him to stop being so nice all the time and start expressing himself.

"He has to understand what happened and why he lost, when we all considered him the favorite of the tournament at this stage of the semifinals. He can't always play the role of a good guy because in the end, he gets laughed at," he added.

At the 2023 BNP Paribas Open, Jannik Sinner was stopped in the semifinals by Alcaraz before he avenged his loss in the semifinals of the Miami Open. In the final, the World No. 8 lost to Daniil Medvedev.

Jannik Sinner to face Lorenzo Musetti in Barcelona Open 2023 QF

Lorenzo Musetti (L) and Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Barcelona Open today (April 21) on the Rafa Nadal Court. The 20th-ranked prodigy's confidence received a boost last week when he defeated Novak Djokovic in Monte-Carlo. However, Sinner sent him packing with a straight-sets beating in the next match, extending his head-to-head lead against his countryman to 2-0.

In his first two matches in Barcelona, the World No. 8 eliminated Diego Schwartzman and Yoshihito Nishioka. Musetti, on the other hand, beat Jason Kubler and Cameron Norrie to reach the quarterfinals.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes