Jannik Sinner has remarked that whenever he faces Carlos Alcaraz, one of them tries to outclass the other with ever-changing strategies that determine the result.

Having produced some of the most entertaining matches in the last couple of years, the two youngsters have established their rivalry as one to watch out for among the Next Gen players. Their five-set thriller at the 2022 US Open urged Juan Martin del Potro to compare their rivalry to that of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

In their six meetings so far, they have won three matches each. While second-ranked Alcaraz beat the Italian player 7-6(4), 6-3 in the semifinals of the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the World No. 8 returned the favor at the Miami Open by defeating the Spaniard 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2.

Alcaraz opted out of the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters due to injury issues. Sinner, meanwhile, entered the third round on Wednesday (April 12) after Diego Schwartzman retired mid-match due to a shoulder problem. The Italian was leading 6-0, 3-1 when the Argentine, who won a total of 11 points, conceded defeat.

Speaking to Prakash Amritraj on Tennis Channel, Sinner was asked about his match against Alcaraz in Miami and their rapidly-growing rivalry.

"I think me and Carlos, we know each other already a little bit better no? Every time when we play against each other, one of us is making some changes, tactical changes, which at the end of the day might make the difference," Jannik Sinner said.

The 21-year-old added that he was expecting the Spaniard to come up with a new plan against him whenever they meet next.

"I think for me, in Indian Wells and Miami, I changed my game style a little bit and the next time, he will change and I, obviously, have to be very brave to understand it and live in the moment. Hopefully, I can show from now on that I can beat maybe the best players in the world," he added.

Jannik Sinner to face Hubert Hurkacz in Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 R3

Jannik Sinner (L) and Hubert Hurkacz

A victory in the second round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters means that Jannik Sinner has the second-most match wins (22) on the ATP tour this season after Daniil Medvedev's 30.

The seventh-seed player is set to take on tenth-seed Hubert Hurkacz in the third round on Thursday (April 13). Hurkacz, who leads 2-1 head-to-head against Sinner, beat Serbia's Laslo Dere and Great Britain's Jack Draper in his first two matches on Monte-Carlo.

