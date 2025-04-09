WATCH: Alexander Zverev involved in strange exchange with reporter during press conference after his Monte-Carlo Masters heartbreak

Alexander Zverev found himself in a strange exchange with a reporter during a press conference at the ongoing 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. This took place after the German's loss in the second round of the tournament

Zverev entered the ATP Masters 1000 tournament after a fourth-round exit at the Miami Open. The top-seeded German received a walkover to the second round and here, he faced Matteo Berrettini.

Zverev won the first set 6-2 but the Italian staged a fine comeback to register a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 win and book his place in the third round in Monte-Carlo. Berrettini thus registered his second successive win over the German.

During Zverev's post-match press conference, a reporter shared his opinion that his performance in the second set was lacking but he had a stronger showing in the third set.

"The second set you didn't play well for sure but the third was not that bad. I don't know if you will look at it or maybe you don't want to look at it anymore. But the third set was not bad level in my opinion. Maybe I'm wrong," the reporter said.

However, it seemed like the reporter's opinion did not sit well with Zverev, who in response, disagreed and stated that he believed he played "terrible" throughout the match.

"Sorry, that was a question? I thought it was a statement . If you say so. I thought it was bad. I thought my level was terrible, but that's just my opinion," Zverev replied

Watch the video of the exchange between Alexander Zverev and the reporter here:

In addition to his singles campaign, Alexander Zverev also competed in the doubles event at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters alongside Marcelo Melo. The duo faced off against the British pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the first round, ultimately falling short with a score of 1-6, 4-6.

Alexander Zverev on his loss to Matteo Berrettini at Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: "It's me who lost the match once again"

Alexander Zverev pictured speaking at a press conference

In the aforementioned press conference, Alexander Zverev was very critical of his performance in the second round match against Matteo Berrettini at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Zverev admitted that after being "broken" in the second set, his game took a nosedive and that his motivation dwindled, causing him to hit the ball slowly, something that has been the case for a few months.

"I played a great first set and once in got broken in the second set, I played ten levels down. My ball is much slower, I stop hitting the ball. It's the same story in the last few months, nothing changes. So it's me who lost the match once again," Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev's best performance this season has been reaching the final of the Australian Open, finishing as the runner-up after losing to defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Zverev also made quarterfinal runs at the Argentina Open and the Rio Open, falling to eventual runner-up Francisco Cerundolo and Francisco Comesana, respectively

