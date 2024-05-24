Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev showcased their camaraderie in hilarious fashion during a practice session at the 2024 French Open. The duo elicited uproarious laughter from the packed crowd with their playful antics.

Zverev and Rublev both enjoyed success during the European claycourt swing, winning two of the three Masters 1000 events on the surface in the lead-up to Roland Garros. While the German clinched the Italian Open title, Rublev triumphed at the Madrid Open.

Ahead of their respective campaigns at the French Open, the duo took part in a practice session together. While taking a break on the sidelines, Alexander Zverev turned hairstylist for the World No. 6, hilariously tying his hair in a fountain ponytail.

Rublev playfully gripped the 27-year-old's waist during the process, eliciting laughter from the spectators.

Zverev and Rublev share a close friendship on tour, with Rublev even referring to the German as his "best friend."

Their tight-knit bond was on display after Zverev's triumph at the Masters 1000 event in Rome, when Rublev approached the 27-year-old and requested his autograph on a shirt.

Alexander Zverev to take on Rafael Nadal in blockbuster French Open 1R clash; Andrey Rublev faces Taro Daniel

Rafael Nadal (L) and Alexander Zverev

With his triumph at the Italian Open, Alexander Zverev surpassed Daniil Medvedev to clinch the World No. 4 ranking, securing the fourth seed at the 2024 French Open.

The German will be up against Rafael Nadal in a highly anticipated first-round clash at the claycourt Major. The duo have locked horns on 10 occasions, with Nadal enjoying a 7-3 lead in their head-to-head record.

Their last meeting took place in the 2022 French Open semifinals, where the Spaniard held a 7-6(8), 6-6 lead when Zverev retired after sustaining a horrific ankle injury.

Novak Djokovic recently shared his thoughts on the duo's upcoming clash during his campaign at the Geneva Open. He issued a warning to Alexander Zverev that Rafael Nadal should not be counted out at Roland Garros, regardless of his current form.

"Yes, I've seen it. Total spectacle. I'm excited to see that match, it will be a very interesting match. Zverev is in great shape, having won in Rome. On the court at Roland Garros, he is not the same Rafa we are facing. It's Roland Garros, so we'll see what happens," he said during his post-match press conference (via Punto de Break).

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, will kick off his campaign against Taro Daniel. Rublev has triumphed in both of their previous encounters on tour, claiming a 6-3, 6-3 victory in their most recent clash in the 2022 Belgrade quarterfinals.