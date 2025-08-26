WATCH: Alexandra Eala caught screaming profanity in native Filipino language after controversial point in upset US Open win

Alexandra Eala was caught uttering a Filipino expletive during her upset win over Clara Tauson at the 2025 US Open. The Philippines native made history by becoming the first player from her country to win a Grand Slam match.On Sunday, August 24, Eala began her US Open campaign against 14th seed Clara Tauson. The Dane has been in great form this season and was expected to make a deep run at the hardcourt Major.The 20-year-old Filipino began the match on the front foot and won the first set 6-3, but Tauson crawled back into it, forcing a decider. In the third set, Tauson was serving for the match and led 5-4, 30-15 when Eala attacked by coming to the net and winning the point. Soon after, she was spotted screaming profanity in her native Filipino language.Watch the video below:It is believed that she used the Filipino phrase put***ina. It is a strong swear word commonly used to express anger, shock, or frustration. It literally translates to &quot;your mother is a w***e&quot; with p**a meaning w***e and ina meaning mother. While very offensive if taken literally, in everyday conversations, it often works more like &quot;f***&quot; or &quot;damn.&quot; For example, people might shout “put***ina!” when surprised, angry, or annoyed. It is widely recognized as one of the harshest Filipino curses, so context matters.Meanwhile, the point was controversial because Tauson felt Eala was so close to the net that she struck the ball while the ball was on the Dane's side. She pleaded her case to the chair umpire, however, video evidence revealed that Eala's shot was legal.Alexandra Eala finally turned the match around from the point and won it 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11).&quot;I would say that anything is possible&quot; - Alexandra Eala reveals her exceptional mindset after historic US Open winAlexandra Eala at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyAlexandra Eala is quickly becoming a name to remember. The 20-year-old from Quezon City trained at Rafael Nadal’s academy and soared into the global spotlight earlier this year with her run to the Miami Open semifinals, dropping just a few games to beat former major champions along the way.She also made history at Eastbourne, becoming the first Filipino to reach a WTA final. Her latest big moment came at the 2025 US Open, where she defeated 14th seed Clara Tauson in a nerve-wracking comeback, becoming the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam main-draw match in the Open EraAlexandra Eala summed up her mindset beautifully after the match: &quot;I would say that anything is possible and to dream big. I think me, as a person I am very ambitious, and although there was no one from my country who did this before or was successful in tennis, I took inspiration from anyone I could. From my family, from my brother. So I think just to be ambitious and to dream big and know that you can do it.&quot;Looking ahead, she will face Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, who got the better of American Claire Liu 6-2, 6-1. With confidence and history on her side, Eala continues her quest to push Philippine tennis into new territory.