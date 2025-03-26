WATCH: Alexandra Eala stands in shock; fights back tears as she stuns Iga Swiatek at Miami Open

Alexandra Eala was stunned with her own performance and got emotional as she defeated second-seed Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash at the ongoing Miami Open. Having entered as a wildcard, the Filipino has made her way to the top four of the tournament as she displayed brilliance on the court on Wednesday (March 26).

Swiatek took an early lead in the first set of the match, but the 19-year-old quickly regrouped and won the match in a tie-break as she took on her heavyweight opponent. She was ecstatic with her win as she said during her on-court interview after the match:

"I don't know what to say, I mean, complete just disbelief right now and I am on cloud nine."

The young gun was seen standing still in shock after beating the Pole as she fought back her tears over one of the biggest wins of her career. The official WTA account posted the heartwarming reaction of the player on X as she won her match.

Watch the video here:

Alexandra Eala defeated a series of higher-ranked players, like Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys, before facing Paula Badosa in the fourth round of the tournament. Due to an unfortunate withdrawal by the Spaniard from the match owing to her back injury, the Filipino was able to advance to her first WTA quarterfinal.

She has also spoken highly of the contribution that Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy has had on her success.

Alexandra Eala showed gratitude towards Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy for her dream run in Miami

Alexandra Eala at a press conference at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Budding tennis sensation Alexandra Eala credited the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy for her success for her fairytale run at the ongoing Miami Open. She has been a student of the academy for the last seven years and admitted having picked up some great skills that prepared her to take on heavyweight opponents.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel after her win against Madison Keys on Sunday, she said:

"So I've been there for about seven years, so it's my second home and I have so many good relationships with the people from there. Yeah, and they've helped me in my development an astronomical amount."

She will be taking on the winner of the day's other quarterfinal between American fourth-seed Jessica Pegula and British No. 2 Emma Raducanu on Thursday.

