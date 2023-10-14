WATCH: Alycia Parks hits smash right into opponent's body during Korea Open doubles clash

Controversies do not seem to leave the side of Alycia Parks as the American found herself in the middle of another eyebrow-raising incident at the 2023 Korea Open.

Parks was playing doubles at the WTA 250 tournament alongside Sofia Kenin and faced the Thai duo of Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech in the semifinal on Friday, October 14. Kumkhum and Plipuech took the close first set by a 7-5 margin, and the second set began in a similar competitive fashion.

With the score at 5-5 in the second set, Alycia Parks had a clear chance to hit a smash on the net. Unfortunately, she ended up hitting the smash directly at the body of Pilpuech, who was also stationed at the net. The Thai player had to sit down for a while on the court to absorb the pain.

The chair umpire got down from his chair to check on Plipuech, with players huddling around her as well. Parks raised her racket in apology. Despite taking the hit, Kumkhum and Plipuech won the match, 7-5, 7-6(3).

Alycia Parks and Sofia Kenin defeated Prarthana Thombare and Zhibek Kulambayeva in the first round and the top seeds Makoto Nimomiya and Eri Hozumi in the quarterfinal.

Parks also played singles in Seoul, but her campaign ended in the opening round itself. Russia's Polina Kudermetova defeated the World No. 34, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Alycia Parks got into a beef with doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer at China Open

This is the second week in a row that Alycia Parks has caught the eye of tennis fans due to controversy during her doubles match.

Last week at the WTA 1000 China Open, Parks partnered with Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer and faced former Roland Garros doubles champions Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round.

Parks and Wickmayer quickly took the first set 6-2 and were on the cusp of clinching the match, but the French pair took the contest into a tiebreaker in the second set. Garcia and Mladenovic eventually won the match 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6.

During the second set, Parks and Wickmayer got into an argument, which was caught on camera. Wickmayer was seen walking away from Parks while nodding her head and shaking her racket.

In another video, the Belgian veteran was seen staring at Parks in an unusual manner during a changeover. The videos went viral on social media, with many fans wondering what transpired between the two.

