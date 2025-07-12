WATCH: Amanda Anisimova breaks down in tears while sending emotional message to her mother after heartbreaking Wimbledon loss

Amanda Anisimova broke down in tears after losing to Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, July 12. It was the American’s first-ever Grand Slam final, and she couldn’t hold back her emotions after coming up just short.

The Anisimova who stunned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals was nowhere to be seen in the final, as Swiatek completely outclassed her. The Pole delivered a ruthless performance, handing Anisimova a 6-0, 6-0 defeat to claim her first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam overall.

After the loss, it all became too overwhelming for the American, who briefly left the court to compose herself. When she returned, she was visibly emotional, wiping away tears as the moment hit hard.

During her runner-up speech, Amanda Anisimova delivered an emotional message to her mother, Olga, who had flown in from the U.S. to watch her play. She thanked her for everything she had done for both her and her sister, Maria. The heartfelt moment brought tears to Olga’s eyes as well, as she was seen wiping them away from the stands.

