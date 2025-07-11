WATCH: Amanda Anisimova treats her nephew Jackson to adorable birthday party hours after stunning Aryna Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final

On Tuesday morning, Amanda Anisimova's nephew Jackson flew in to watch the American in action against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinal of the Wimbledon women's singles championship.

Jackson brought luck with him as Anisimova was able to take down World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday at Centre Court. Anisimova took down the Belarusian in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, in the semis. She's is now all set to face Iga Swiatek in the final.

Hours after a stunning victory, Anisimova celebrated Jackson's birthday, a video of which has been doing the rounds on the internet. On her Instagram story, she posted a clip where she can be seen bringing a cake to Jackson, who is seated alongside his friends.

All included at the party started singing a birthday song while Jackson cut the cake. Here's the video:

Amanda Anisimova celebrates QF win with nephew

After winning the match point against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday, the first thing Amanda Anisimova did was go up to where her nephew Jackson was seated alongside her parents. She then took him with her toward the mic for the post-game speech.

She hugged him before going on to say,

"This is my nephew, Jackson and he flew in this morning, and it's his birthday on Thursday."

“I’m just super grateful that they flew in and got to experience this with me,” Anisimova added. “It doesn’t happen often, so it’s just super special.”

Her post-game speech also saw her talking about how she fought against all odds to be at the competition, including her previous battles with mental health and anxiety.

"I think a lot of things have changed for myself. My work ethic and I feel like my professionalism has took a whole 360," she said. "Everything is centered around my tennis and how I can prepare the best that I can and recover from my matches. I think ever since I took my break, I just found this new perspective and this newfound sense of fighting for everything and accepting the challenges."

With Jackson by her side, Amanda Anisimova looks forward to winning her first Grand Slam. Previously, her best Grand Slam finish came in the 2019 French Open, when she reached the semifinal. She has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2019, 2022 and 2024 and in the 2020 US Open, her best finish is reaching the third round.

