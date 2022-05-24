Watch: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bids tearful farewell to fans and tennis after French Open exit

An emotional Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bid farewell to tennis after losing to Casper Ruud of Norway in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday.

Ruud lost the first set in a tie-break but came back strongly to register a 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2, 7-6(0) victory over Tsonga, who had announced earlier this year that he would retire after his home Grand Slam.

Tsonga was in tears before he served one last time in the fourth-set tie-break. The 37-year-old was close to forcing a decider but was hampered by a shoulder injury.

Spectators on Court Philippe-Chatrier rose to give the 37-year-old a standing ovation after the final point was played even as Ruud toned down his own celebrations, choosing instead to embrace Tsonga at the net.

It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my career at the next French Open

“It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my professional career at the next French Open," Tsonga said earlier in the year while announcing his retirement. "So many incredible moments, so much joy shared with a public that gave me a lot. Hoping for one last thrill with you!”

A look at Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's career

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has beaten the Big 3 in their prime

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga began his professional career in 2004 and despite never winning a Slam title, the Frenchman has many incredible records to his name.

Tsonga is one of only three players to have beaten the Big 3 (along with Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro) when they were ranked No. 1 in the world. The 37-year-old from Le Mans joins Murray and Stan Wawrinka in being the only three players to have gotten the better of the Big 3 in Grand Slams.

Tsonga accounted for the Spaniard at the 2008 Australian Open and Djokovic at the same venue in 2010. He got past Federer twice, at Wimbledon in 2011 and at the 2013 French Open, both times in the quarterfinals.

A two-time semifinalist at the French Open, Tsonga is considered to be the greatest French tennis player since Yannick Noah. He holds the record for the second-highest winning percentage for a Frenchman at 66.5% and trails only Noah, who tops the list with 69.6%.

