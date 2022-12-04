Books, hats and more: Ana Ivanovic shares her bag essentials she carries when on a trip

Former tennis player Ana Ivanovic shared with her fans about the various items she takes in her bag when out on a trip.

The Serbian, who has been vocal about her interest in cosmetics and fashion and even owns a skincare line called the Ana Ivanovic Natural Performance, unsurprisingly had some cosmetic products in her bag.

Ivanovic took to social media on Saturday to disclose the items in her carry bag. She started with her wallet and mobile before displaying her range of cosmetic products, which included eye cream, lip balm and serum. Apart from that, she went on to reveal other essentials like sunglasses, hats and headphones.

"My handbag essentials when I'm on a trip. I think all ladies can relate," the 35-year-old captioned her Instagram post.

Ana Ivanovic retired from tennis on 28 December 2016, when she was just 29 years old. She pulled out of the WTA tour stating that she no longer felt fit to perform well at the top level as she could only register 15 wins in her final season.

Since her retirement, the former World No. 1 has shifted her focus to being an entrepreneur in the skincare business.

"My goal is getting people into an easy routine" - Ana Ivanovic on her skincare line's major objective

Ana Ivanovic at the Laver Cup Opening Night

Ana Ivanovic wanted to bring out something unique when she first thought of the idea of launching a cosmetics company. She wanted to make sure that her products would satisfy her customers but at the same time persist as organic and sustainable in the long term.

In a conversation with the WTA tour, the 2008 French Open champion shared her thoughts on the new venture.

"Iwanted something organic and sustainable. These things are becoming super-important, people are more and more aware of them," Ivanovic stated.

She believes that it is vital that her products can be easily incorporated into anyone's daily routine.

"My goal is getting people into an easy routine that takes like five minutes and they feel beautiful, that they feel nurtured and, yeah, that they feel comfortable in their skin," she added.

Affordability is another aspect that the 35-year-old does not want to compromise on.

"It was very important to create something that works, that people actually can trust and afford. Was very important for me that everyone can try them and use them," she expressed.

The 2008 Australian Open finalist also conveyed that she loves what she is doing currently and is consistently learning about the cosmetic industry as she hopes to get better in her business. She said:

"I’m really involved and know what I’m talking about. I’m learning rapidly about the cosmetic industry as well and I love to work and to be involved and engaged."

