WATCH: Andre Agassi in attendance during Danielle Collins and Elena Rybakina's Miami Open final clash

Andre Agassi was in the building for Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins' championship-match encounter at the 2024 Miami Open on Saturday (March 30).

Agassi won eight Major titles during his long and illustrious career. The American retired from professional tennis at the 2006 US Open, after losing to Germany's Benjamin Becker in the third round. He subsequently bid the Arthur Ashe Stadium a tearful goodbye.

Since then, the former World No. 1 has become a paragon of men's tennis in the USA. The 53-year-old recently set some time aside from his busy schedule to attend the Miami Open women's singles final between Danielle Collins and Elena Rybakina.

Andre Agassi sported a simple t-shirt for his outing at the Hard Rock Stadium. The American's compatriot Danielle Collins eventually won the final against Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 to secure her maiden WTA 1000 triumph.

Agassi's last public appearance came at the Netflix Slam on March 3, which saw a returning Rafael Nadal take on World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in a best-of-three exhibition match.

The American took on commentator duties alongside Andy Roddick at the event. He also attended the Netflix Slam media availability event at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino the day prior, showing off a dapper white suit and pants combo.

Andre Agassi is the second-most successful player in Miami Open history

Andre Agassi monopolized the Miami Open when it was played at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne. The eight-time Major winner won a men's singles record six titles at the Masters-level event, which is second only to Serena Williams' haul of eight titles.

Agassi secured his maiden big title at the 1990 Miami Open, beating Stefan Edberg in four sets. The American then struggled for deep showings at the tournament in 1991-93, before finishing runner-up to archrival Pete Sampras in 1994.

The following year, Andre Agassi exacted his revenge over the big-serving American, recording his second Miami triumph in three tough sets. He would defend his title in Key Biscayne in 1996 after Goran Ivanisevic retired after the first three games of the championship match.

Agassi failed to make his mark at the Miami Open from 1997 to 2000. This disappointing run, however, was a precursor for things to come as the eight-time Major winner would win three back-to-back titles at the tournament from 2001 to 2003. He made his last appearance at the Masters-level event in 2005, where he lost in the semifinals to eventual winner Roger Federer.

