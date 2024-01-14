WATCH: Andre Agassi poses with Australian Open trophy which he won 4 times before walking out onto Rod Laver Arena for 2024 opening ceremony

Andre Agassi is present at Melbourne Park to mark the opening of Australian Open 2024. The American, half of whose Grand Slam titles came at the Asia-Pacific Major, was invited to the tournament's opening ceremony.

Before going out on the court, Agassi was spotted posing with the Norman Brookes Cup, which is awarded to the men's singles champion, in front of photographers.

Andre Agassi brought out the men's singles trophy while Australia's very own Evonne Goolagong Cawley did the same with the Daphne Akhurst Cup, which is awarded to the women's singles champion.

Like Agassi, Goolagong also won four Australian Open titles during her glittering career. The Aussie won three consecutive titles at the tournament from 1974-1976. She defeated Chris Evert in 1974 while triumphing over Martina Navratilova and Renata Tomanova in 1975 and 1976, respectively.

Goolagong's fourth title came in 1977 when she beat compatriot Helen Gourlay in the final.

Andre Agassi has enjoyed more success at Australian Open than at any other Grand Slam

Andre Agassi with wife Steffi Graf

The Australian Open is by far Andre Agassi's most successful Grand Slam despite his comparatively limited participation as compared to the other three Majors.

The former World No. 1 won 46 out of 51 matches at the Melbourne Major, with four titles to his name, the first of which came in 1995 when he beat his rival Pete Sampras in the final. He was the first male Grand Slam singles champion of the 21st century when he won the 2000 Australian Open by beating then-defending champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the title clash.

Agassi successfully defended his title the following year by triumphing over Arnaud Clement in the final. His last triumph in Melbourne came in 2003 when he beat Rainer Schuettler in the title clash.

The American's final appearance at the Australian Open came in 2005 when he was the eighth seed. Agassi beat Dieter Kindlmann, Rainer Schuettler, Taylor Dent, and Joachim Johansson to reach the quarterfinal, where he was beaten in straight sets by then-World No. 1 Roger Federer.

Agassi won all four Grand Slams throughout his career, with the US Open being the only other Major which he won multiple times, triumphing in 1994 and 1999. He defeated Michael Stich and Todd Martin in the respective title clashes.

Agassi's maiden Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon 1992 after beating Goran Ivanisevic in the final. His only French Open win came in 1999 after triumphing over Andrei Medvedev in the final.

