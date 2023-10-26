WATCH: Andrey Rublev hilariously challenges chair umpire to a bet after double bounce call in Vienna Open 2R

Andrey Rublev jokingly challenged the chair umpire to a bet over a double bounce call during his second-round match against Matteo Arnaldi at the 2023 Vienna Open.

Rublev downed Arnaldi on Thursday, October 26, to set up a quarterfinal clash with Germany's Alexander Zverev. He overcame the Italian in straight sets in their first-ever encounter.

The opening set saw a tough fight as both opponents remained inseparable until the 12th game. Arnaldi saved a total of six break points during the set but his opponent eventually broke his serve to secure the set 7-5.

Rublev gained control in the following set as he hit nine winners and remained unchallenged on his serve. He clinched a 7-5, 6-3 victory in 86 minutes to reach his 11th quarterfinal of the 2023 season.

On a lighter note, the Russian contested the chair umpire at 40-30 in Arnaldi's favor in the fourth game of the second set. It happened when the Italian made Rublev chase a drop shot from the baseline.

The World No. 5 believed he made the shot in time before the ball bounced twice but the official felt otherwise. Rublev quickly walked up to the chair and invited the official to gamble on the call.

"We can have a bet. Let’s do a bet," Rublev said.

Luckily for the Russian, the umpire denied the invitation with a laugh, as replays showed the opposite of what Rublev claimed.

The video of the conversation between him and the umpire can be watched below:

Expand Tweet

Andrey Rublev trails Alexander Zverev 2-5 in head-to-head count

Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev greet each other.

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev will now prepare to square off for the eighth time, with the German leading the head-to-head 5-2.

Zverev is yet to drop a set in the Vienna Open campaign so far. The fifth seed comes into the quarterfinal with triumphs over Sebastian Offner and Cameron Norrie.

The duo first met way back in the year 2016 at the Monte-Carlos Masters, where Zverev secured a 6-1, 6-3 victory without breaking a sweat. He remained on top in four more consecutive encounters without dropping a set against Rublev.

Andrey Rublev, however, has momentum on his side with recent success against the former World No. 2. They have met twice this year and the Russian has clinched clinical victories on both occasions.

He defeated Zverev in the semifinals of the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships 6-3, 7-6(9) in March. Four months later, he secured his second win against the German at the Swedish Open.