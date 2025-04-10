WATCH: Andrey Rublev can't stop laughing as he tries to talk about new coach Marat Safin at Monte-Carlo Masters

Andrey Rublev turned a post-match interview into a laugh fest at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters when he was questioned about his new coaching venture with former Russian tennis player Marat Safin. In one of the more amusing moments, Rublev continually broke up in laughter whenever his name was mentioned.

Ad

Rublev, the seventh seed for this year's Monte-Carlo Masters, is in his clay season campaign and has brought some genuine firepower to the team with Marat Safin, a two-time Grand Slam title winner and a former World No. 1.

After making it to the Round of 16 with a 6-4, 7-6(2) victory over veteran Gael Monfils in his first-round match, Rublev sat down with Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj for a quick courtside interview. But when Amritraj attempted to ask what it's been like working with Safin, Rublev couldn't keep a straight face.

Ad

Trending

He began to chuckle at the mention of his new coach's name and kept apologizing, attempting and failing to calm himself down. No matter how hard he tried to get the conversation back on track, Rublev's laughter grew louder, eventually drawing Amritraj into the contagion of the moment.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rublev will be back in action on April 10 when he plays against 12th seed Arthur Fils to make it to the quarterfinals. The victor of this game will face either qualifier Daniel Altmaier or second seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Andrey Rublev shares how coach Marat Safin is already making a difference after the Monte-Carlo 2R victory

In Picture: Marat Safin and Andrey Rublev during the 2025 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Source: Getty)

Andrey Rublev shared that Marat Safin has already begun positively influencing his game as their partnership kicked off smoothly in the Monte-Carlo Masters. In his post-match interview following his second-round victory over Gael Monfils, Rublev spoke about the valuable guidance he's received from Safin and how having the former World No. 1 in his corner is proving to be a boost.

Ad

"He told me a few things before the match. He told me basically it would become a mental match. If I will be able to handle the patience.. because Gael will start to play amazing and enjoy the atmosphere. The crowd will support him. He likes it. He said the most important thing will be to have patience in those moments and wait for your moment. That’s it. During the match, I guess his confidence was giving me calmness," Rublev said.

In other news, Andrey Rublev acknowledged Marat Safin's support in helping him navigate through challenges related to his mental well-being.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author S Shahi Shashank, a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, joined the company about a year and a half ago. Despite his background in software engineering, his passion for the sport drove him to switch gears and dive into full-time journalism before which he worked as a tech writer.



With over 1000 articles and nearly 4 million views under his belt at SK, his stories stand out thanks to his deep dives into match stats, player tactics, and historical patterns, offering readers a fresh take every time. Above all, he is meticulous, making sure to double-check information from reliable sources before sharing it.



In Shashank's view, there's no room for debate: Novak Djokovic reigns supreme as the ultimate GOAT. He draws inspiration from the Serb's resilience, hard work, and relentless attitude, channeling those qualities into his own work.



Outside of his tennis musings, he finds joy in hitting the court himself, exploring new destinations during his travels, and watching movies. Know More