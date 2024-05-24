WATCH: Andy Roddick’s epic reaction to finding out Rafael Nadal drew Alexander Zverev in French Open 2024 1R

Andy Roddick had a thunderous reaction to discovering that Rafael Nadal has drawn Alexander Zverev in the first round at the 2024 French Open. The second Slam of the year is set to begin on May 26.

Roddick retired in 2012 and since then has dabbled in numerous media, including being a temporary contributor at Tennis Channel. In 2024, he started hosting a weekly podcast 'Served with Andy Roddick'.

A teaser of this week's video was dropped on X. The video showed Roddick's reaction to finding out that the 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will take on Alexander Zverev in the first round.

"Andy dodged, ducked, dipped, dived and dodged the Roland Garros draw all morning yesterday so he could bring the live reaction on camera," the video was captioned.

The 2003 US Open champion offered an explanation for his reaction. He said that this was the first time he was seeing the draw and saw Zverev drawing the King of Clay.

"So for preview show I saw draw for first time live on air… and then I saw the Zverev/Nadal match hahaha," Roddick explained.

Andy Roddick on Nadal being a down-to-earth person - "We are lucky to have someone like Rafa in tennis"

The Spaniard interacting with fans at the 2024 Italian Open.

Andy Roddick heaped praise on Rafael Nadal over his attitude towards fans. The American pointed out that the Spaniard always took time out for them.

Roddick said that the Spaniard never had an off day and always interacted with the fans.

"We are lucky to have someone like Rafa in tennis for as long as we have. Every single person he comes across, it's like he doesn't have an off day with people, right?" Roddick said. [29:55 onwards].

The 2003 US Open champion called him a true gentleman, reiterating that he took time for his fans every day.

"Shaking hands of every single person, there's no chance he can feel like doing that crap every day. There's just no chance. True gentleman, I like that and it felt like a celebration of him in like a thank you for what you have given us over the years," he said.

As Rafael Nadal announced that this would be his last season on tour, hordes of fans have welcomed him at every tournament he has played in. After his loss at the Madrid Open in the fourth round, he stayed behind to sign autographs for fans. The Spaniard even signed autographs despite heavy rainfall after his first-round victory at the Italian Open.

