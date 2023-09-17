Watch: Arthur Fils gives Dan Evans a 'no look handshake' after Brit comes from behind to defeat the Frenchman in Davis Cup 2023

Daniel Evans came from a set down to defeat Arthur Fils in a 2023 Davis Cup clash on Sunday, September 17.

In front of a 13,000-strong crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, Fils raced away to a one-set lead and silenced the watching British crowd. He, however, couldn't go the distance as Evans fought back. The Brit came from a set and a break down to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the 19-year-old.

The teenage debutant, understandably, wasn't happy with the result and had a quick no-look handshake at the net before walking away.

After the win, Evans spoke about how the Davis Cup was never a straightforward affair. He also thanked the vocal home support, which was a British Davis Cup record crowd of 13,000, for helping him come from behind and win the match.

“There’s something about Davis Cup, it’s never, ever simple. It’s an amazing crowd today. You really helped me get through when I was a set and a break down and not feeling exactly how I wanted to be playing. To be playing in front of such a big crowd for the country again, it’s everything to me,” he said. (via sportsmax)

The 33-year-old further said that the win proved that he could go toe-to-toe with the younger players on the court.

“They change their team early. It shows I can still play a bit and I've got a little longer against the younger ones,” he added.

Dan Evans' win against Arthur Fils puts Great Britain one win away from Davis Cup Finals knockouts

Daniel Evans celebrates after defeating Arthur Fils in a 2023 Davis Cup match.

Great Britain began their tie against France with a spot in the 2023 Davis Cup Final Eight at stake. They started on a strong note thanks to Dan Evans' win against Arthur Fils.

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie can secure his team's progress to the next stage if he beats Ugo Humbert in the other singles match. If he, however, fails to register a win, Evans and Neal Skupski will have to win their doubles match against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to seal qualification.

Australia, Switzerland, Great Britain, and France are all taking part in the Davis Cup group stage at the AO Arena in Manchester — and only two teams will progress to the next round. With Australia already through and Switzerland knocked out, Great Britain and France are fighting for the final spot.

The 2023 Davis Cup Finals is scheduled to be held in Malaga in November.