If you think you've seen it all in 2020, hold up... There's a Novak Djokovic-shaped pancake coming your way!

The US Open recently shared some incredible pancake-making videos on their official Twitter account, showcasing the amazing designs by artist Nathan Shields. Shields used his immaculate batter-drizzling technique to make a pancake that looked exactly like Novak Djokovic's face.

The result was so good that it was promoted by both the US Open and the Serb himself on their social media handles. Watch the pancake art below and wait for the flip!

Novak Djokovic seemed thoroughly impressed with the intricately-detailed pancake, and shared the art work on his Instagram handle.

"This is awesome wow," the Serb wrote. "Tag the pancake artist if you know them."

Pancake art of Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and 18 other US Open athletes

Aside from the Novak Djokovic-shaped pancake, the artist also worked on 18 other US Open 2020 participants, including six-time champion Serena Williams. Other players that were used as inspirations for the incredible treats were Dominic Thiem, Venus Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff.

"Pancake artist Nathan Shields has been so inspired by the players in the 2020 US Open that he's completely flipped for them—in the form of his favorite breakfast food. He cooked up some delectable portraits of 19 of our favorite athletes," said the US Open website.

Some of Shields' best US Open inspired art works can be seen below:

Here's a delicious pancake inspired by the 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams (Photo credit: Nathan Shields / Saipancakes)

Two-time US Open Champion, Venus Williams (Photo credit: Nathan Shields / Saipancakes)

The No. 2 seed for the 2020 US Open: Dominic Thiem (Photo credit: Nathan Shields / Saipancakes)

One of the most popular faces of the Next Gen, Alexander Zverev (Photo credit: Nathan Shields / Saipancakes)

Former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters (Photo credit: Nathan Shields / Saipancakes)

