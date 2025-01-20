WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka brags about being better than Novak Djokovic in one aspect after seeing him fail in Australian Open challenge

Aryna Sabalenka expressed excitement over finding an aspect where she's better than Novak Djokovic. Amid her title defense campaign at the ongoing 2025 Australian Open, she found a video where Djokovic attempted to copy a hilarious stunt the WTA star had done. Sabalenka didn't just have a big laugh but also made a hilarious comment about the tennis GOAT's lacking potential.

Aryna Sabalenka, during her AO 2024 campaign, gave fans a big laugh by performing a cheeky trick. In a short video clip, she was seen lifting her leg to kick the bottle off from her fitness coach Jason Stacy's head. Novak Djokovic tried recreating the same stunt alongside hitting partner Carlos Gomez-Harrera but failed to stretch his leg.

Here's the video of Djokovic's attempt:

Sabalenka saw the funny side of the Serb's failed attempt to replicate her move as she talked about her 'better' flexibility than the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"I saw that! It was really funny to see! It's good like my flexibility is better than Novak," she said.

Here's Sabalenka's reaction to Djokovic attempting her move:

Both Sabalenka and Djokovic have reached the quarter-finals, chasing their respective third and 11th title at the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka finds her peace with the Melbourne courts

After a 6-1, 6-2 win over Mirra Andreeva to reach the last-eight, Aryna Sabalenka noted how the conditions appear to be favoring her.

In her on-court interview following her 4R win, the WTA star applauded her opponent's level. She also admitted to finding the adaptability on the court, wishing that it remains throughout her campaign.

"She's so young but always playing great tennis; it's always tough battles against her. Previous days were such tough conditions, the ball was so heavy. The ball was flying like a rocket. I hope conditions are going to be the same till the end of the tournament," she said.

Sabalenka next faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the last-four, where she could meet Coco Gauff.

