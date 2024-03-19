WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka practices at Miami Open 2024 after news of boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's reported death

Aryna Sabalenka hit the practice courts ahead of her 2024 Miami Open campaign amid the reported demise of her partner, Konstantin Koltsov, on March 18.

Koltsov, a former international ice hockey player hailing from Belarus, passed away at the age of 42. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, his death has been ruled an "apparent suicide" after the authorities responded to a call from the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami.

Sabalenka and Koltsov made their relationship public in July 2021 and the couple frequently took to social media to express their affection. Koltsov represented Belarus at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010.

He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL between 2002 and 2006. After his retirement, Koltsov took up coaching roles and most recently worked as an assistant coach for Salavat Yulaev Ufa in Russia's KHL.

The news of his passing shocked the tennis world. However, Aryna Sabalenka has continued to focus on her Miami Open campaign and was spotted on the practice courts a day after Koltsov's passing. In an all-black outfit, the World No. 2 was seen practicing her service motion with her coaching team also present on the court.

Aryna Sabalenka to face Paula Badosa or Simona Halep in Miami Open 2R

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Aryna Sabalenka is all set to play at the 2024 Miami Open. She is the No. 2 seed and has received a first-round bye. She will face close friend Paula Badosa or wildcard Simona Halep — who is returning to the WTA Tour after fighting off doping charges and a ban — in the second round on March 22.

The Belarusian came to Miami after a fourth-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open. The 25-year-old bettered Peyton Stearns and Emma Raducanu before losing to Emma Navarro. Sabalenka's form has plateaued a bit since she won her second Grand Slam title in Melbourne earlier this year.

Sabalenka defeated Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, Amanda Anisimova, Barbora Krejcikova, Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen en route to the title at the Australian Open. She then played at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she suffered an unexpected second-round loss to Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Aryna Sabalenka is defending quarterfinals points at the 2024 Miami Open. She was also seeded No. 2 last year and ousted Shelby Rogers, Marie Bouzkova, and Barbora Krejcikova before losing to Sorana Cirstea.