WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka mimics Danielle Collins' loud 'Let's Go' roar during come-from-behind win over American in Madrid Open 4R

Aryna Sabalenka mimicked Danielle Collins' booming roar within seconds during the pair's fourth-round match at the ongoing Madrid Open.

The incident happened during the ninth game of the first set. It was Collins' service game, with the American leading Sabalenka 5-3 in the set. However, at the time, she was facing a break point. Despite being under palpable pressure, Collins hit an ace and roared:

"Let's go!"

The very next point, Sabalenka and Collins engaged in a brief rally before the Belarusian hit a flat crosscourt backhand winner, setting up another break point opportunity for herself. This is when the Madrid Open's defending champion emulated Collins' roar.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Ultimately, Collins clinched the set 6-4 and looked on course to continue her incredible winning streak, which saw her lift back-to-back titles at the Miami Open and the Credit One Open in Charleston.

However, the WTA World No. 2 showed her mettle as she turned the tables on the American and went on to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-3 to snap Collins' 15-match run of consecutive wins.

Despite starting the match slowly, Sabalenka picked up the pace from the second set onwards and finished with a whopping 39 winners and only 20 unforced errors. Sabalenka is set to take on Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals, in what will be a rematch of last year's fourth-round meeting between the pair.

Aryna Sabalenka made short work of Mirra Andreeva on her way to the Madrid Open title last year

Aryna Sabalenka in action against Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 Madrid Open

At last year's Madrid Open, Mirra Andreeva received a wild card entry into the main draw. The youngster defied all odds to reach the fourth round of the tournament after beating top 40 players Leylah Fernandez, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Magda Linette. More impressively, she registered straight-sets victories over all of them.

However, Andreeva's dream run in the Spanish capital got a rude awakening as Aryna Sabalenka, the first top-10 player that the Russian had faced, swept her aside 6-3, 6-1.

Following last year's match against Andreeva, Sabalenka had said:

"In the first few games I was just trying to adjust to her game and her rhythm. After that I started feeling my game a little bit better and started playing better." (via Tennis.com)

This year, Andreeva's run to the quarterfinals has seen her battle past Taylor Townsend, Linda Noskova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Jasmine Paolini.