WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka hilariously shakes a leg with her team, friends & family after 'drinking a bit' to celebrate Australian Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her Australian Open triumph in style, shaking a leg with her coaching team, friends, and family in a hilarious dance routine.

Sabalenka pulled off a successful title defense at the Australian Open, clinching her second title at the Melbourne Slam without dropping a set. The Belarusian was at her dominant best in the final, defeating Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in just 76 minutes to secure her second Grand Slam title.

The World No. 2 radiated joy after her triumph, as she recreated last year's 'win dance' in an interview with Barbara Schett-Eagle and confidently strutted through the players tunnel while showing off her trophy.

Aryna Sabalenka shared a glimpse of her celebrations continuing into the night. Joined by her team, friends, and family, she showed off their hilarious dance routine to the beats of 'Move Shake Drop' by DJ Laz, featuring vocals from Flo Rida and Pitbull.

Expand Tweet

The Belarusian posted a humorous caption along with the video, sharing that they were having fun after celebrating her victory with some drinks.

"Agahahaha im sorry....we just having fun 😂😂😂😂 I told you we gonna drink a bit😂😂😂🙈," Aryna Sabalenka posted.

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka: "It's all about having fun and enjoy the process, we always doing a lot of crazy stuff with the team"

Aryna Sabalenka embraces her team at 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka has become known for her unique routines with her coaching team, such as kicking a bottle off her physiotherapist's head, signing his head, and engaging in playful dance routines with her team.

Following her Australian Open win, the Belarusian disclosed that these enjoyable moments with her team helped her stay focused during matches by alleviating the pressure from her on-court battles.

"Yeah, I think it's all about having fun and enjoy the process. We always doing a lot of crazy stuff with the team (smiling). I don't know. It's help me to stay focused on court. You know, because it's enough pressure on the court, and off the court we're just trying to keep it simple, keep it fun, and make sure that all of us enjoy the process," Aryna Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference.

The World No. 2 also highlighted the contrast between her on-court and off-court personalities. She joked that if she behaved the same way off the court as she did on it, she wouldn't have her team by her side and would find herself all alone.

"Well, it's actually good that I'm two different people on and off the court, because if I would be the same person that I'm on the court off the court, I think I wouldn't have my team around me, and I think I would be alone (smiling)," she said.