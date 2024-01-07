WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka jokingly stops Elena Rybakina from congratulating Belarusian's team after Brisbane final loss

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka hilariously instructed Elena Rybakina to not applaud her team during the Brisbane International trophy ceremony on Sunday, January 7.

Rybakina registered a thumping victory over Sabalenka in the final of the WTA 500 event in Brisbane. She dished out a bagel in the opening set against the Belarusian inside the Pat Rafter Arena by converting three break points.

Sabalenka offered some resistance in the second set but her opponent proved too good in the end. Rybakina sealed the second set at 6-3 to secure the sixth title of her career.

The Kazakhstani later lauded Sabalenka for a fruitful week in Brisbane and hoped to lock horns against the latter at the upcoming Australian Open.

"Congrats Aryna for the great week and also for the great season last year. Hopefully, we will meet in Melbourne. For sure I think it’s going to be a great battle again. Despite the score, it’s always tough to play against you, we always push each other, which I think is great we are improving this way," Elena Rybakina said.

Rybakina then proceeded to congratulate Aryna Sabalenka's team for their efforts but was jokingly interrupted by the latter:

"No congrats," Sabalenka told the second seed.

Rybakina, however, overlooked the piece of instruction and said:

"They’re doing a good job. No matter what Aryna says, you’re doing a really good job. I really enjoyed playing you no matter the result as I said we always push each other which is great."

The video of their candid exchange can be watched below.

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka leads head-to-head tally against Elena Rybakina 5-3

Elena Rybakina (L) and Aryna Sabalenka

Despite losing the Brisbane International final to Elena Rybakina on Sunday, January 7, Aryna Sabalenka maintains a healthy lead of 5-3 in their head-to-head record.

The World No. 2 faced Rybakina at the 2019 Wuhan Open and prevailed 6-3, 1-6, 6-1. Furthermore, she remained invincible in the next three duels, including the 2023 Australian Open summit clash.

Rybakina's maiden success over Sabalenka came at the Indian Wells in 2023. She defeated Sabalenka in straight sets to win the WTA 1000 tournament in the United States. She defeated the 25-year-old one more time in 2023 in the China Open quarterfinals a few months later.

Aryna Sabalenka's latest victory over Rybakina came in a group-stage fixture at the Year-End Championships in Cancun, Mexico. She bettered her rival 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.