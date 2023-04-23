Watch: Aryna Sabalenka's  hilarious reaction as she tries to smash Iga Swiatek's Porsche after Stuttgart Open final defeat

Iga Swiatek successfully defended her Stuttgart Open title on Sunday, April 23, by defeating World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Swiatek got the better of Sabalenka in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, after previously defeating her 6-2, 6-2 in the title match in 2022. On the other hand, this was Sabalenka's third consecutive final defeat in Stuttgart, having lost to Ashleigh Barty in 2021.

With her Stuttgart triumph, Swiatek picked up her second singles title in 2023, after the Qatar Open, and her 13th overall on the WTA tour.

Following her defeat, Sabalenka passed by Swiatek's newly won Porsche car and jokingly swung her hand with the runner-up trophy in it, appearing to try to smash the 21-year-old's car.

Check out the video here:

"Can I make a deal? If I make another final, just get an extra car" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023 - Day 9.

Aryna Sabalenka reached her third consecutive final at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, having previously reached the finals in 2021 and 2022, where she was defeated by former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In light of this, Sabalenka joked with the tournament's sponsors and proposed a deal to receive a Porsche car if she reached another final in Stuttgart.

"I have a question to the sponsors of the tournament and the tournament director and everyone who makes this event possible. Can I make a deal? If I make another final, just get an extra car. Guys I really try to play in the final and leaving this tournament without the car," the Belarussian said in her on-court interview.

However, the 24-year-old quickly added that she enjoys playing in the WTA 500 tournament and that despite her disappointment at losing her third consecutive final, it was still a great tournament for her.

"But anyway, thank you very much for making this amazing tournament happen," she added. "I really enjoy playing here, not that much right now because I lost in the third final. Straightaway it hurts but it's a great tournament."

Sabalenka and Swiatek are next expected to compete in the 2023 Madrid Open, which begins on April 25.

