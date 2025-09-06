WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka jumps into boyfriend Georgios' arms and shares an emotional kiss after surviving Amanda Anisimova scare to win US Open

An emotional Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her fourth Grand Slam victory with a kiss with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. She defeated home favorite Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in the 2025 US Open final on Saturday, September 6.Sabalenka finally won a Major in 2025 after coming close twice. She lost to Madison Keys in the Australian Open title clash, while Coco Gauff beat her in the French Open final. Saturday also saw the World No. 1 avenge her Wimbledon semifinal loss against Anisimova.The Belarusian star dropped to her knees after winning in straight sets in New York. She headed to the stands to celebrate with her team and family, where she exchanged a warm hug and a quick kiss with Georgios.Watch the video here:The match, which lasted an hour and 34 minutes, was closer than the score suggests. Aryna Sabalenka broke her opponent's serve five times and finished with 13 winners and 15 unforced errors. Amanda Anisimova, on the other hand, broke the 27-year-old on four occasions, while hitting 22 winners and 29 unforced errors.Sabalenka is the first women's player to defend her title at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams won from 2012 to 2014. The Belarusian downed another American, Jessica Pegula, in last year's final. Her first two Grand Slam wins came in Melbourne in 2023 and 2024.Meanwhile, Brazil-born Georgios Frangulis is an entrepreneur who founded Oakberry in 2016. He and Sabalenka were first seen together in April last year, and since then, Georgios has regularly attended her matches.Aryna Sabalenka shares uplifting words for Amanda Anisimova after winning 2025 US OpenAmanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US OpenAryna Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova to win her second US Open title on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This was the top-seeded Belarusian's fourth win of the year after Adelaide, Miami, and Madrid.Meanwhile, No. 8 seed Anisimova suffered her second consecutive Grand Slam final defeat. She lost the Wimbledon summit clash to Iga Swiatek, 0-6, 0-6. However, the American completed her revenge by eliminating the Pole in the quarterfinals earlier this week.Anisimova also defeated four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka in a thrilling three-set semifinal. After winning the final, Sabalenka showered praise on her opponent and asserted her belief that Anisimova would win a Grand Slam someday. She said (via The Tennis Letter's X handle):“Congrats Amanda on reaching back-to-back Slam finals. I know how much it hurts, losing in the final. But trust me, the moment you’re going to win the first one, and you are going to win it. You play incredible tennis. Congrats to you and your team on the things you’ve achieved after your comeback. Girl, you’re gonna enjoy it even more after the tough losses in the final.”Anisimova still leads her head-to-head against Sabalenka 6-4.