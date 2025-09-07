WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka opens up to Sloane Stephens about drinking to celebrate US Open win, lets loose with champagne during fun press conference

A delighted Aryna Sabalenka minced no words as she opened up about her plan to indulge in some drinking over the next few days. Sabalenka's admission came as an answer to a question fielded to her by Sloane Stephens in the aftermath of the Belarusian's successful US Open title defense. Later, the World No. 1 also turned her post-match press conference into a fun environment after arriving there with a bottle of champagne.On Saturday, August 6, Sabalenka locked horns with home favorite Amanda Anisimova in the final. The Belarusian won the first set 6-3 and appeared on the verge of triumph when she led the American 5-3 in the second. Here, however, Anisimova suddenly sprang a surprise, and the set would eventually enter a tiebreak, where Sabalenka would dominate to clinch the set 7-6(3) and with it, the 2025 US Open women's singles title.In a post-match interaction with former No. 3 and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, Aryna Sabalenka said:&quot;Oh girl, we're gonna drink. There is my club over there, and I definitely feel like going in and letting myself enjoy, because you have to enjoy. I put the hard work in and now I have time, a few days, to celebrate and let it sink in.&quot;Watch the moment below:Subsequently, at her press conference, the Belarusian walked in with an open bottle of champagne in her right hand, suggesting that she and her team had started their celebrations by that point. The now-four-time singles Major champion was sporting a pair of Moët ski goggles and drew plenty of laughs from the moderator and the reporters present at the presser. Watch this particular moment below:Not long after, Sabalenka was asked how much champagne she and her team had consumed up until that point. The Belarusian playfully claimed that they had mostly 'sprayed around' the drink. She also took a gulp from the bottle of champagne she had with her as she answered the question.&quot;Well actually I didn't have much. We were just, you know, spraying it out. So actually.. cheers guys. Well, I cannot be serious right now,&quot; the World No. 1 said.Watch her hilarious press conference moment unfold below:&quot;This one felt different&quot; - Aryna Sabalenka on how US Open 2025 title-winning campaign was affected by Melbourne and Roland Garros failuresAryna Sabalenka (left) and Coco Gauff (right) with the runner-up and winner's trophies respectively at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)Aryna Sabalenka reached the finals of both the 2025 Australian Open and French Open. However, on both occasions, she suffered heartbreaks. In Melbourne, Madison Keys dashed her hopes at the last hurdle, while at Roland Garros, it was Coco Gauff who beat her.Following her latest title triumph at the US Open, the Belarusian spoke up about the impact that her final losses in Australia and France had in terms of influencing her successful campaign at Flushing Meadows.&quot;I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different. This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a grand slam title this season,&quot; Aryna Sabalenka said. &quot;So when I fell (on the court after winning the 2025 US Open women's singles title), it was like truly emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I’m super proud right now of myself,&quot; she added.The 2025 US Open marks the second time that Aryna Sabalenka has successfully defended a Slam title. Previously, the World No. 1 won the Australian Open title in 2023 and then repeated the feat last year.