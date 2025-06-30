Aryna Sabalenka and Carson Banstine recently locked horns with each other in Wimbledon, and the latter was seen beaming with confidence after winning her first-ever game against the Belarusian in the match. The tournament commenced on June 30 and will conclude on July 13, 2025.

Sabalenka and Banstine started their Wimbledon journey on June 30; however, it was a short-lived one for the Canadian player, as the Belarusian dominated the match and advanced to the next round with a score of 6-1, 7-5. Amid this clash, Branstine was seen enjoying the moment of winning her first-ever game in the match against her opponent.

She was seen cheering for herself and beaming in joy for the win, and saving herself from a gameless loss. A video of her reaction was also uploaded by one of the users on X. The tweet read:

"Branstine's reaction to winning the first game in the match against Sabalenka😭"

Here is the reaction:

Ahead of Wimbledon, Sabalenka also competed at the French Open, where she faced an upsetting loss against Coco Gauff in the final. The latter dominated the last two sets in the three-set match, lifting the trophy with a score of 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known about competing against Coco Gauff at Wimbledon.

Following the heartbreak at the 2025 French Open against Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka passed some insensitive remarks about the American, stating that her game wasn't exceptional and she won just because the Belarusian did not play her best. Along with this, she also said that if Iga Swiatek had qualified for the finals, then Gauff wouldn't have won the tournament.

Shortly after these comments, Sabalenka issued a clarification in a press conference and also made her feelings known about competing against the 21-year-old at Wimbledon. Revealing that she did not want to offend Gauff and her emotions got the better of her, she said: (as quoted by BBC.com)

"I've always been really good with Coco. I didn't really want to offend her. I was just completely upset with myself, and emotions got over me. I just completely lost it. I did what I did. I get what I deserve, I believe. It was a tough time for me. The lesson is learned. This time the emotions took over me. In the finals or semi-finals, sometimes I can get over-emotional. I would like to improve that," said Aryna Sabalenka.

Talking about squaring off against her in Wimbledon, Sabalenka added:

"If she's going to be there, I'm happy because I want to get the revenge."

Aryna Sabalenka kick-started her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where she won the final by besting Polina Kudermetova with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

