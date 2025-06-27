Wimbledon 2025: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Aryna Sabalenka-Madison Keys QF, Coco Gauff-Iga Swiatek QF

The excitement for Wimbledon 2025, which begins from Monday, June 30, went up a notch. The women's singles draw was unveiled on Friday, June 27, revealing the fate of all players. Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the field as the top seed, followed by Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula as the second and third seeds respectively. Last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini is the fourth seed.

Players are always hungry to prove themselves at a Major but that drive goes up by a considerable margin at the All England Club, given its prestige. On that note, here's a look at how the women's singles draw could unfold over the next two weeks at Wimbledon 2025:

Trending

First Quarter: Aryna Sabalenka gunning to end her Major heartbreak this season

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seeded players: (1) Aryna Sabalenka, (6) Madison Keys, (9) Paula Badosa, (14) Elina Svitolina, (22) Donna Vekic, (24) Elise Mertens, (29) Leylah Fernandez and (32) McCartney Kessler

Expected quarterfinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys

Dark horse: Marketa Vondrousova

Aryna Sabalenka has been the most consistent player on tour this season. She has reached seven finals from 11 tournaments so far. She has captured three titles from those seven finals, winning the WTA 1000 events in Miami and Madrid, and a WTA 500 title in Brisbane.

Sabalenka's losses in the final have been brutal. Two of them were three-set battles at the Australian Open and the French Open, losing to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff respectively. She'll aim to turn things around at the grass court Major, which she missed last year due to an injury.

Sabalenka previously reached the semifinals at Wimbledon twice, in 2021 and 2023. Her consistency does make her the favorite for a deep run at SW19. However, Serena Williams was the last woman to reach four consecutive Majors finals, doing so from the US Open 2014 to Wimbledon 2015. The Belarusian has advanced to every Major final since the US Open 2024.

Sabalenka will begin her campaign against qualifier Carson Branstine, with a potential second-round date with last year's quarterfinalist Lulu Sun on the cards. Either former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Emma Raducanu could await her in the third round.

Vondrousova recently beat Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Berlin Tennis Open en route to the title. This could be a tricky match for the World No.1 and could potentially lead to her earliest exit from a Major since the French Open 2022. Elina Svitolina, a two-time semifinalist at SW19, could be her likely fourth-round adversary.

Madison Keys anchors the other half of this quarter. She will start against Elena-Gabriel Ruse, followed by either Olga Danilovic or Zhang Shuai. Leylah Fernandez could be her potential third-round opponent, with either Paula Badosa or last year's semifinalist Donna Vekic awaiting her in the fourth round.

A quarterfinal showdown between Sabalenka and Keys is the most likely outcome from this section, unless Vondrousova manages to pull off the upset. However, the Belarusian's consistency is hard to ignore, and she's a different beast at the Majors. She's likely to survive these tests to advance further.

Quarterfinal prediction: Aryna Sabalenka def. Madison Keys

Second Quarter: Last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini hoping for another big run at Wimbledon

Jasmine Paolini at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seeded players: (4) Jasmine Paolini, (5) Zheng Qinwen, (12) Diana Shnaider, (13) Amanda Anisimova, (20) Jelena Ostapenko, (21) Beatriz Haddad Maia, (30) Linda Noskova and (31) Ashlyn Krueger

Expected quarterfinal: Jasmine Paolini vs Zheng Qinwen

Dark horse: Ons Jabeur

Jasmine Paolini reached her second consecutive Major final at last year's Wimbledon, falling to Barbora Krejcikova in the end. She hasn't advanced past the fourth round of Major since her runner-up finish in London a year ago. She's currently in the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open, and is slated to face Iga Swiatek on Friday (June 27).

Paolini has a pretty manageable draw until the fourth round, where Amanda Anisimova is likely to be her potential opponent. The American will also be the heavy favorite to win all of her previous matches to reach this stage and could upset the Italian as well.

Zheng Qinwen is the next highest seed in this quarter. She hasn't won a match here since her third-round showing at Wimbledon 2022. A tricky opponent in the form of Katerina Siniakova in the first round could lead to another early exit for the 22-year-old. If she clears the first hurdle, then Naomi Osaka could await her in the second round.

Jelena Ostapenko is also in this section and is a former semifinalist at Wimbledon. However, she sustained an injury this week at the Eastbourne Open, possibly denting her odds of a deep run. Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur is also in this part of the draw. She loves playing here and despite her recent struggles, could cause an upset or two.

Anisimova seems to be a safe bet to make the quarters from this section, though her opponent could be either an established name or a fresh face. Regardless, this is the American's section to lose given the draw.

Quarterfinal prediction: Amanda Anisimova def. Ons Jabeur

Third Quarter: Jessica Pegula on the hunt for her maiden Major title

Jessica Pegula at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seeded players: (3) Jessica Pegula, (7) Mirra Andreeva, (10) Emma Navarro, (15) Karolina Muchova, (17) Barbora Krejcikova, (18) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (28) Magdalena Frech and (27) Magda Linette

Expected quarterfinal: Jessica Pegula

Dark horse: Alexandra Eala

Jessica Pegula's grass swing started on a disappointing note, failing to win a match as the defending champion in Berlin. She's back on track with a semifinal showing at the Bad Homburg Open, where she's up against Linda Noskova for a spot in the final on Friday afternoon (June 27).

Pegula broke her quarterfinal jinx at the Majors and advanced to her first Major final at last year's US Open, losing to Sabalenka. She previously reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2023. She hasn't progressed beyond the fourth round of a Major this year.

Pegula will begin her campaign against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Queen's Club champion Tatjana Maria could give her a scare in the second round, with Belinda Bencic being another tricky player she could have to deal with in the third round. Ekaterina Alexandrova, a rather solid player on grass, could be her fourth-round opponent.

Teen phenom Mirra Andreeva headlines the other part of this quarter. She hasn't been that impressive in her warm-up tournaments on grass, with her frequent outbursts being another reason to worry. She made the fourth round last year and could do so yet again if she keeps her emotions in check.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova is in this section too, though a first-round match against Alexandra Eala is a rather tough opener for her. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will take on Emma Navarro in another massive first-round match.

This part of the draw is rather open, with not too many standout favorites. Pegula could be one of the quarterfinalists, and Eala could potentially have her Slam breakthrough here.

Quarterfinal prediction: Jessica Pegula def. Alexandra Eala

Fourth Quarter: Coco Gauff bidding to complete the "Channel Slam"

Coco Gauff at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seeded players: (2) Coco Gauff, (8) Iga Swiatek, (11) Elena Rybakina, (16) Daria Kasatkina, (19) Liudmila Samsonova, (23) Clara Tauson, (26) Marta Kostyuk and (30) Sofia Kenin

Expected quarterfinal: Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek

Dark horse: Danielle Collins

After a brief downturn in her results, Coco Gauff breathed new life into her season during the clay season. Following runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome, she staged an impressive comeback to beat Sabalenka in the French Open final for her second Major title.

Gauff had her breakthrough moment at Wimbledon 2019, reaching the fourth round as a 15-year-old. She hasn't crossed that stage all these years later. She has an opportunity to complete the "Channel Slam", winning the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back. Serena Williams was the last woman to do so, accomplishing the feat in 2015.

Gauff's first tournament on grass was in Berlin. She made a swift exit, leaving without a win under her belt. She will have to be at her best right from the get go at Wimbledon, with Dayana Yastremska being her first-round opponent. She's likely to face Victoria Azarenka in the second round, with either Sofia Kenin or Taylor Townsend waiting for her in the third round.

Gauff is most likely to face Liudmila Samsonova in the fourth round. The Russian is known for her prowess on grass and could put the 22-year-old in a spot of bother. Iga Swiatek is through to the semifinals of her first tournament on grass, the Bad Homburg Open. She will take on Paolini for a spot in the final.

The result should give her a confidence boost ahead of Wimbledon. After a couple of easy rounds here, a potential third-round date with either Danielle Collins or Marta Kostyuk could test her resolve. Her biggest test will be in the fourth round against former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina has never lost prior to the fourth round here. She had Swiatek on the ropes when they met at the French Open a few weeks ago but blew her lead to lose the match. It could be a different story now that they're playing on grass. The Kazakh is having a lowkey season, though she has all the tools to make some noise here. She's likely to be the last woman standing from this quarter.

Quarterfinal prediction: Elena Rybakina def. Coco Gauff

Wimbledon 2025: Semifinal and Final predictions

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka def. Amanda Anisimova

Elena Rybakina def. Jessica Pegula

Final

Elena Rybakina def. Aryna Sabalenka

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More