Watch: Aryna Sabalenka shows off sublime soccer skills during practice session ahead of the WTA Finals 2023

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka recently turned heads with her impressive soccer skills during a practice session ahead of the 2023 WTA Finals.

Sabalenka had a packed schedule earlier in September, making it to her second Grand Slam final at the US Open. However, she could not win the title as she lost in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, to home favorite Coco Gauff.

The Belarusian then traveled to Asia to compete in the China Open. She has had a lot of success in the country, securing four of her first five titles at the 2018 Wuhan, 2019 Shenzhen, 2019 Wuhan, and the 2019 WTA Elite Trophy.

As one might expect, Aryna Sabalenka's run at the WTA 1000 tournament got off to a strong start, as she overcame Sofia Kenin, Katie Boulter, and Jasmine Paolini in the first few rounds, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Elena Rybakina.

In a rematch of their 2023 Indian Wells encounter, the former Wimbledon Champion secured another victory against her arch-rival, this time, too, winning in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.

Anyway, Aryna Sabalenka will now try to put the disappointment behind her and focus on the upcoming WTA Finals, which will be held in Cancun, Mexico from October 29 to November 5.

That's why the World No. 1 is currently honing her skills and putting in as many practice sessions as she can. In one of these sessions, she impressed everyone by showcasing her soccer skills.

Sabalenka was seen juggling a soccer ball in a video that she posted earlier today (October 12) on Instagram, and she did so with ease, showing just how talented she is.

"More foot work, More energy," she wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Aryna Sabalenka is the first player in history to win a Grand Slam while competing under a neutral flag

Aryna Sabalenka pictured with her 2023 Australian Open trophy

Aryna Sabalenka came back from a set down in the 2023 Australian Open final to defeat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her maiden Grand Slam title in January.

The World No.1 played some of her best tennis, hitting 51 winners and landing 17 aces in total, to win the match between two of the WTA Tour's most powerful hitters.

With this victory, Sabalenka also became the first player in history to win a Grand Slam while competing under a neutral flag. All Russian and Belarusian players are required to compete in tournaments with no national affiliation because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.