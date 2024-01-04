Watch: Aryna Sabalenka unflinchingly rescues a bug from court; draws hilarious reaction from the crowd during 3R win in Brisbane

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her 2024 season at the Brisbane International. On Thursday, January 4, Sabalenka clinched a resounding victory against China’s Zhu Lin, defeating her in straight sets.

During her third-round encounter against Zhu Lin, the Belarusian was seen rescuing a bug that was crawling on the court in the Pat Rafter Arena.

Brisbane International's official account posted a video of the bug rescue on X (formerly Twitter). Sabalenka picked up the bug during the first set of the match before she resumed play.

"Tennis player by day, bug rescuer by night 🪲"

Expand Tweet

Sabalenka's win over Zhu Lin was her fourth consecutive victory over the Chinese. She previously defeated her in the quarter-final of the Tianjin Open in 2017, the qualifiers of the Dubai Tennis Championships in 2018, and the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Aryna Sabalenka finished the 2023 season in fine form. She spent 8 weeks as the World No. 1 and won three trophies, the Australian Open, the Madrid Masters, and the Adelaide International. She also reached the final of the US Open, the Indian Wells Masters, and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix last season.

Aryna Sabalenka is set to face Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-final of the Brisbane International

Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open - Day 8

Following her victory over Zhu Lin, Sabalenka will face Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International.

Daria Kasatkina, currently ranked World No. 18, defeated Marta Kostyuk and Magda Linette in the first and second rounds of the Brisbane International respectively.

Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina have faced each other 7 times to date. Sabalenka currently leads their head-to-head record 5-2. Their most recent encounter was in the Round of 16 of the 2023 US Open, where Sabalenka won in straight sets.

Sabalenka and Kasatkina are among the few big names competing in the Brisbane International. Jeļena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, and World No. 4 Elena Rybakina are also competing at the event.