WATCH: As Jannik Sinner's ascendancy to World No. 1 is confirmed, Carlos Alcaraz predicting Italian to reach the top spot in ATP rankings resurfaces

In November 2023, Carlos Alcaraz predicted that Jannik Sinner would reach the World No. 1 spot in 2024. On June 4, 2024, it was confirmed the Italian will ascend to the top spot as soon as the French Open is over following Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the tournament.

Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2024 French Open and their thrilling five-set match ended at 3:07 am on Sunday, June 2.

The Serb was back on the court on Monday evening to play against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round. In the second set of the match, Djokovic suffered a knee injury but he overcame the setback to qualify for the quarterfinals.

However, the 37-year-old's injury was serious enough to force him to withdraw from the tournament before playing his scheduled quarterfinal against Casper Ruud.

It was essential for the Serb to successfully defend his title at Roland Garros to have a shot at retaining his top spot. However, his withdrawal means Jannik Sinner will be the new World No. 1 next Monday.

In November 2023, Alcaraz said Sinner was someone who could win a Grand Slam. The Spaniard also predicted that the Italian would reach the top spot in 2024. Sinner, who won his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January 2024, is now also the World No. 1.

"Absolutely. I have no doubts about it. He is one of those guys who are able to win a Grand Slam. I think he's going to reach the World No. 1 in 2024 or he's going to give himself the chance to reach the No. 1. That's my prediction," Alcaraz said about Sinner in his ATP Finals press conference in November 2023.

At the time, Sinner called Alcaraz's kind words a "huge privilege" and said he would try his best to claim the top spot.

Jannik Sinner's immediate reaction to ascending to World No. 1 was wishing Novak Djokovic a speedy recovery

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open.

Jannik Sinner was up against Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinal of the 2024 French Open. The Italian won the match 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) and advanced to the semifinal.

During his post-match interview, Sinner was informed that Novak Djokovic had withdrawn from the tournament due to injury and that he was the new World No. 1.

"What can I say? First of all it’s every player’s dream to become No. 1 in the world," Sinner said. "In the other way, seeing Novak retiring here, I think it’s for everyone disappointing so I wish him a speedy recovery."

The 22-year-old will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first-ever French Open semifinal on Friday, June 7.