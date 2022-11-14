WATCH: Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann recreate Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka's iconic Olympic celebration after Bille Jean King Cup win

Swiss tennis players Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann emulated Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka during their victory celebrations at the Billie Jean King Cup.

The Swiss women’s tennis team emerged victorious against Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup. Teichmann featured in the first fixture of the final against Storm Sanders and scored a stunning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory. It was followed by Belinda Bencic's 6-2, 6-1 win over Ajla Tomljanovic, which led Switzerland to their maiden BJK Cup title.

During their celebrations, Bencic and Teichmann recreated the iconic Roger Federer-Stan Wawrinka moment from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, when the duo scored gold for Switzerland by winning the men’s doubles in tennis.

Speaking about it in their post-tournament press conference, Bencic said that the celebration is popular in their home country while calling the multi-Grand Slam winners "role models". She didn’t hold back her excitement about having a picture identical to that of her idols’.

"I think it was just in the moment, because it's so iconic, at least for us in Switzerland. We see it everywhere, and they are so amazing. They were both our role models. I'm so glad we have the same picture now on the female side. I haven't seen it yet. Hopefully, we'll get the same picture, female and male," she said.

Teichmann elaborated on the tribute and admitted that she was soaking in the significant success. She further jokingly revealed that the 2008 Olympic victory celebration was ingrained in the minds of young Swiss players.

"I just needed to lay down for a minute, soak it all in. I still haven't. But it was just, I don't know, we didn't think much. We just were in flow. We were just living the moment. As a kid, you get taught like this. Like, you need to do this,” she noted.

"It's just incredible the type of support I receive from Roger Federer" – When Belinda Bencic dedicated her Olympic gold to the Swiss maestro

Belinda Bencic dedicated her Olympic gold to Roger Federer.

Belinda Bencic created history in Tokyo in 2021, by becoming the first Swiss women’s tennis player to win a gold medal at the Olympics. She doubled her medal count by earning the silver medal in women’s doubles with partner Viktorija Golubic.

After her monumental win, Bencic revealed how Roger Federer’s support made a huge impact and fueled her Olympic victory.

"He wrote to me today. He said this was the perfect day to reach my dreams and I was really happy about that. And he was absolutely right,” Belinda Bencic said, adding, “He is incredible in that way, he really supports all of the Swiss players. He is behind us and it's just incredible the type of support I receive from Roger Federer, so this win is also for him."

