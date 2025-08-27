WATCH: Ben Shelton left red-faced by girlfriend Trinity Rodman with NSFW 'butth**e' prank

Ben Shelton and his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, love to keep things playful, and recently, the tennis star was left red-faced after a hilarious moment with her. The pair has quickly become one of the most talked-about couples in sports since going public with their relationship earlier this year.Rodman, who is quite active on TikTok, often shares fun snippets of her life, and her latest video featured Shelton. In it, she playfully revived the old &quot;Got your butth**e” trend, which is a prank that went viral a couple of years ago, where someone sneaks up from behind, grabs the other person unexpectedly (around the waist, thigh, or butt), and shouts the phrase.Shelton had no idea what was coming, looking completely clueless as Rodman revealed in the clip. She admitted she set him up by telling him they were about to film a “cute” TikTok, only to prank him instead. Watch the video below:Ben Shelton is in New York for the US Open as he continues his hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title. Fresh off his breakthrough at the Canadian Open, where he claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 trophy, he will be hoping that momentum carries him deep into the season’s final Major. The American began his campaign at Flushing Meadows in style on Sunday, August 24, easing past Peru’s Ignacio Buse 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Adding to the occasion, he’s had the backing of Trinity Rodman, who’s been courtside to cheer him on.Trinity Rodman goes the extra mile to be with boyfriend Ben Shelton at US Open 2025Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: GettyTrinity Rodman had soccer duties with the Washington Spirit in the NWSL, where she helped her side secure a win over Bay FC. Right after the match, she hopped on a red-eye flight from California to New York, making it just in time to cheer on Ben Shelton in his US Open opener. Shelton didn’t let Rodman’s support go unnoticed, giving her a sweet shoutout after his win over Ignacio Buse. Rodman, meanwhile, showed her love in style, sporting a cropped white T-shirt paired with pants that featured her boyfriend’s last name and picture across the legs.&quot;My girlfriend took the red eye from California last night to be here. So, we’re here for the long haul, just looking forward to it,&quot; the 22-year-old said in his post-match interview. Ben Shelton will face Pablo Carreño Busta in the second round on Wednesday, August 27. This will be their second career meeting, with the American leading the head-to-head 1-0.