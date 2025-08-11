WATCH: Ben Shelton's opponent Camilo Ugo Carabelli throws his racket in frustration after American's heroics at Cincinnati Open

Following his tough loss against Ben Shelton, Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli was caught in a visible act of frustration. The American and Ugo Carabelli locked horns in the Round of 64 on Sunday at the 2025 Cincinnati Open.Shelton took an early lead by breaking the opponent's service twice to seal a 6–3 win in the first set. As the American won the set during the second point, Ugo Carabelli showed his emotional outburst by throwing his racket across the court. Watch Carabelli's show of displeasure here:Shelton went on to advance to the next round after 6-3, 3-1, as the Argentine withdrew from the game, citing a knee issue. During the first point of the fourth game of the second set, Ugo Carabelli came forward and stopped the play, and was seen clutching his knee in pain. After a few minutes of medical timeout, the 26-year-old was seen struggling.He couldn't move freely and decided to pull back after completing Shelton’s service game, concluding the clash after 64 minutes. Shelton moved to the third round, where he will face Roberto Bautista Agut, who advanced to the round after outlasting Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-3 on the same day.Ben Shelton makes his feelings known after winning the National Bank OpenBen Shelton during the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Getty Images)Ben Shelton won his first ATP Masters 1000 trophy on Thursday at the Canadian Open by beating World No. 16 Karen Khachanov, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in Toronto. Following his win, the American tennis star expressed his joy in achieving the feat at such a young age (22 years), stating that while everyone's journey is different, he is following his own path.“I think everyone has a different path. Everyone's story is written differently. I've kind of done it my way,” Ben Shelton said. “There's been a lot of guys to look up to, just because how young they have been when they have broken through and have had so much success at big tournaments. Tennis seems to be a sport that has young champions all the time, which is not common or normal, it's ultra impressive.&quot; (via gatorswire.usatoday.com)&quot;I feel like I have a good grasp now on the things that really work for me against guys who are playing some of the best tennis in the world, and the things that I need to continue to work on.”Shelton advanced to the final round in Toronto after defeating World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in the semifinals, and No. 8 Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.