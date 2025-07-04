WATCH: Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman's loving reaction to American at Wimbledon goes viral

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, lovingly reacted to the American during a break in his second-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Her reaction has set the internet abuzz.

Shelton was leading 6-2, 7-5, 5-4 against Rinky Hijikata when the match was suspended due to a lack of natural light. The match was notably being played on Court No. 2, which does not have a retractable roof.

In a short clip that has garnered 2.5 million views and over 400 comments, the World No. 10 could be seen interacting with his father and coach Bryan Shelton during a break. The camera also showed Rodman sitting next to Shelton's mother, Lisa, in his player's box. While Shelton appeared nonchalant, talking to his father throughout the clip, it was Rodman's loving gaze at her boyfriend that caught the attention of fans.

"The way Trinity Rodman looks at Ben Shelton," ESPN posted on X.

Rodman is a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) player and a forward with the Washington Spirits. She also played a vital part in leading Team USA to gold by scoring three goals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The duo announced their relationship in March this year and are often seen supporting each other in their respective sports careers.

Ben Shelton's girlfriend supported the American after Wimbledon match suspension controversy

Ben Shelton at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Image: Getty

Ben Shelton clashed with Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, July 3. He led 6-2, 7-5, 5-4 when the umpire decided to suspend the match due to a lack of natural light at 9:30 p.m. local time.

Shelton was about to serve for the set and potentially for the match, and was unhappy with the decision. He had a heated exchange with the chair umpire that was broken up by another tournament official.

Shelton later took to Instagram to post a three-picture carousel from the match and express his sentiments at the decision.

"They ain’t wanna see anything else from me tonight but I’ll see yall tomorrow," he wrote.

Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, showed her support by reacting to the former's post within an hour.

"Yuppppppp🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤"

Trinity Rodman's comment on Ben Shelton's Instagram post

Shelton entered the match with a 6-4, 7-6(1), 7-6(4) victory over Alex Bolt in the opening round. His second-round match with Hijikata will resume on Friday, July 4.

If the American books a third-round spot at the Wimbledon Championships, he will be looking to better his last year's Round of 16 run.

