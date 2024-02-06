Watch: Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul show off their slick basketball skills at NBA's Mavericks' arena during Dallas Open

American tennis players Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul recently flaunted their basketball skills at the American Airlines Arena, which is home to the Dallas Mavericks NBA team.

After a tough campaign at the Australian Open, the talented duo is now gearing up to compete at the 2024 Dallas Open. While Shelton reached the third round in Melbourne, Paul also chalked up a third round finish, falling short against Miomir Kecmanovic in a tough five-setter 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(7), 0-6.

With all to play for in the remainder of the hardcourt season, Shelton and Paul took some time off their busy training schedules to visit the Dallas Mavericks' NBA Team home arena. The pair pulled out their bag of tricks at the popular basketball stadium and also indulged in some friendly banter with each other.

"If the Dallas Mavericks are looking for a couple extra players, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul got da skills," The Dallas Open X (formerly Twitter) handle said while posting a video.

Shelton and Paul have been two of the most consistent players in the last couple of years. Their hard work is quite visible as they continue to chalk up successful results at tournaments around the globe.

While Shelton rose to the occasion at the 2023 Australian Open, Paul has been making waves since 2021, capturing his first title at the Stockholm Open. He also made a solid impact at the Grand Slam level, with a semifinal finish at the 2023 Australian Open and a fourth-round appearance at the 2023 US Open Championships.

Ben Shelton, meanwhile, lifted his first title on the tour three months back at the Japan Open. The youngster also reached the semifinals of the 2023 US Open Championships and quarterfinals of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Tommy Paul to square off against Taro Daniel in R2 of the Dallas Open, Ben Shelton still awaits his opponent

2024 Australian Open - Day 7

World No. 15 Tommy Paul will take on Taro Daniel in the second round of the Dallas Open on Wednesday (February 7th).

While Paul will feature for the first time in Dallas thanks to his ranking superiority, Daniel booked his place in the second round edging past Constant Lestienne.

The head-to-head between Paul and Daniel stands at 1-1. The American won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Both players would be determined to make a deep run. Paul's American compatriot Ben Shelton is also participating in the Dallas Open. The youngster is yet to know his opponent in the Round of 16.