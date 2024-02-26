Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton shared banter on the red carpet of the White Party ahead of the 2024 Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The 2024 Mexican Open will kick off on February 26 and will feature the likes of Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, and defending champion Alex de Minaur. All the ATP stars who will play in Acapulco gathered for a party ahead of the commencement of the main action.

The White Part was hosted at the Princess Mundo Imperial on February 25, with most guests wearing white outfits.

Frances Tiafoe went in a different direction, wearing a shiny blue co-ord set. While entering the resort for the party, the American posed for the media personnel. Hilariously, Ben Shelton also joined the photographers to click a few pictures of his compatriot.

The 2024 Mexican Open will be the 31st edition of the ATP 500 tournament. This year, it will feature four top-10-ranked players. The total prize money for the tournament is $2,206,080, with the winner taking home 500 ranking points and prize money of $412,555.

Ben Shelton to face Dan Evans in Mexican Open 1R; France Tiafoe to battle against Max Purcell

Ben Shelton will be hoping for a better showing at the 2024 Mexican Open after his first-round exit last year. The young American will face Dan Evans of Great Britain in his opening-round match on February 27. This will be the first ATP Tour meeting between the duo. Shelton comes into the contest after a semifinal finish at the Dallas Open.

Frances Tiafoe is seeded No. 8 at the 2024 Mexican Open and will begin his campaign against Max Purcell of Australia on February 28. He last played at the Delray Beach Open and reached the semifinals.

Meanwhile, top seed Alexander Zverev will face fellow German Daniel Altmaier in his first-round match in Acapulco. No. 2 seed Holger Rune and No. 3 seed Alex de Minaur will come up against Michael Mmoh and Taro Daniel, respectively.

Other notable first-round matches in Acapulco include Casper Ruud vs. Christopher Eubanks, Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Flavio Cobolli, and Jack Draper vs. Tommy Paul.