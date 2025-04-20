WATCH: Birthday boy Alexander Zverev gets brand new BMW car, special handshake from surprise guest at Munich after 3rd title

Alexander Zverev was awarded a brand new BMW car after winning the 2025 BMW Open in Munich. Zverev, who was celebrating his 28th birthday during the final match, clinched the clay court title for the third time in his career, having previously won in 2017 and 2018.

Zverev was the top seed at the ATP 500 clay court tournament in Munich and he began his campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. He defeated wild card Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match and then overcame Tallon Griekspoor 6-7(6), 7-6(3), 6-4 and Fabian Marozsan 7-6(3), 6-3 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

In the final, Alexander Zverev went up against second seed Ben Shelton and emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 6-4 to win the 2025 BMW Open and claim his 24th ATP Tour level trophy.

After the match, Zverev was presented with an all-electric 'BMW iX M70' by former US Open champion, Dominic Thiem, who drove the car onto the court. The two players exchanged a special handshake, shared a hug, and Thiem handed over the car to the German.

In addition to his title win at the 2025 BMW Open in Munich, Alexander Zverev's best results this season include a runner-up finish at the Australian Open and quarterfinal appearances at the Argentina Open and the Rio Open.

Alexander Zverev will next compete at Madrid Open 2025

Alexander Zverev won the Madrid Open in 2021 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following the completion of his successful campaign at the 2025 BMW Open in Munich, Alexander Zverev is next expected to compete at the Madrid Open. The tournament is set to take place from April 23 to May 4, 2025 and the matches will be played on the outdoor clay courts at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

Last year, Zverev was seeded fourth at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament and kicked off his journey in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He secured victories against Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2, and Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-5 in the second and third rounds, respectively, before losing to 21st seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round.

Alexander Zverev has won the Madrid Open twice in his career - in 2018 and 2021. In 2018, he triumphed over qualifier Evgeny Donskoy with a score of 6-2, 7-5 in the second round and the followed it up by a victory against Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 6-2 in the third round.

The German then went on to defeat seventh seed John Isner 6-5, 7-5, and Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to secure a spot in the final . In the championship match, he emerged victorious against fifth seed Domonic Thiem 6-4, 6-4 to claim the title

In 2021, Zverev defeated the likes of Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 Dan Evans 6-3, 7-6(3) in the second and third rounds, respectively. He overcame the top seed Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and then secured his spot in the final after a convincing victory over fifth seed Dominic Thiem in the semifinals with a score of 6-3, 6-4

In the championship match, Alexander Zverev defeated eighth seed Matteo Berrettini with a score of 6–7(8), 6–4, 6–3 to win his second Madrid Open title.

