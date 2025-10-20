WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Eva Lys forced to give her post-win interview in complete darkness after unexpected blackout at Japan Open

Bizarre scenes unfolded as Eva Lys was forced to give her post-win interview in complete darkness at the 2025 Japan Open. Lys ousted Katie Boulter in the Round of 32 and booked her place in the last 16. Eva Lys has been having a decent season in 2025, making history at the Grand Slam this year itself. She entered the main draw of the Australian Open as a lucky loser, defeating Jaqueline Cristian to advance to the fourth round, and became the first lucky loser to reach that stage in women's singles in a Major. She had back-to-back round two exits from the French Open and Wimbledon, and had somewhat similar runs at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.Lys reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at the China Open before succumbing to the eventual champion, Coco Gauff. As she continued her momentum at the Japan Open, a bizarre scene caught the German off guard. During her Round of 32 post-match interview, the lights went out, forcing Lys to give her interview in complete darkness. Here's the video of the scene:Lys made her Grand Slam debut at the 2024 Wimbledon, where she lost to Clara Burel in the opening round. Her qualification for the US Open main draw that year marked her second consecutive appearance.Eva Lys once shared how she had to make adjustments to her routine after being diagnosed with an autoimmune diseaseLys at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day 1 - Source: GettyEva Lys was diagnosed with a rheumatic autoimmune disease called spondyloarthritis in 2020 but didn't disclose it until January 2024, before she made her first Major last of 16 as a wildcard at the Australian Open. Lys once shared that she had been a hard worker since childhood, but her diagnosis put a lot of things into perspective. The 23-year-old made adjustments and came to terms with the fact that less is better.&quot;We just had to adjust and for me, actually, less is better sometimes. I love to grind hard. I love to go over the edge sometimes. But sometimes I can’t do that because then I wouldn’t be able to play the next week. So, yeah, it’s a weird feeling to know the less, the better. It’s something we had to learn, not only myself but also my team. It definitely took a while.&quot; (via The Athletic)Lys reached No. 44 on the WTA rankings, being placed inside the top 50 for the first time in her career.