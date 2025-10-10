After Iga Swiatek and Eva Lys, 3rd WTA star reveals facing horrific slut-shaming & online abuse messages within 10 day-span

World No. 17 Czech star Linda Noskova has revealed the online abuse she has faced after her loss to World No. 9 Russian-Kazakhstani star Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Wuhan Open. Before the Wuhan Open, Noskova competed at the China Open, reaching the title-winning match.

Noskova defeated the Russian-Kazakhstani player, Yulia Putintseva, in the Round of 64 and the winner of the seven WTA Tour singles titles, Naomi Osaka, in the Round of 32. She then faced Rybakina and lost the match under the hot and humid conditions of the Wuhan venue, with a concluding score of 6-3, 6-4.

Apart from her singles journey, Noskova also competed in the women's doubles with Rebecca Sramkova, but the pair lost the quarterfinal match to Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls. Through her Instagram story, Noskova shared the online abuse and harassing comments she faced from a fan.

"You are really a sc**bag b**ch" among other comments.

The player had mentioned:

"Just gonna leave this here.. Feel free to message him, feels like he wanna chat with someone"

Apart from Linda Noskova, World No. 2, Iga Swiatek was also on the receiving end of online abuse after her China Open Round of 16 loss to Emma Navarro. The German talent, Eva Lys, also encountered a similar situation, where she received abusive messages after her quarter-final loss to Coco Gauff at the 2025 China Open. Through her Instagram story, she added:

"And let's not forget the reality whenever we lose a match."

Noskova won her first WTA Tour singles title, the 2024 Monterrey Open, after defeating New Zealand's player, Lulu Sun.

Linda Noskova reflects on her 2025 China Open final loss to Amanda Anisimova

The Vsetín native lost the final match at the 2025 China Open to World No. 4, American star, Amanda Anisimova. While expressing her thoughts on her opponent and her own significant tournament run, Noskova highlighted sportsmanship, grace, and humor. She said, via Tennisworldusa:

"I just want to congratulate Amanda (Anisimova) — you’ve been playing amazing throughout this whole year actually. You’ve been more than annoying to all of us! But really, wow — great tennis, and good luck to you and your team as well.

She continued:

"These two weeks have been nothing short of great. I definitely didn’t come here expecting to play in the final, so it was a really nice surprise. It’s been a great tournament for my career."

Noskova has played against Anisimova three times, winning one match in 2023.

