A day after Iga Swiatek, WTA World No. 66 exposes horrific slut-shaming & online abuse attack after tough China Open loss to Coco Gauff

German star Eva Lys revealed the online abuse she faced after her heartbreaking loss against Coco Gauff at the China Open on Thursday, October 2. Lys, the World No. 66 in WTA singles, shared a picture of being slut-shamed, highlighting the 'reality' in sport after players lose a match.

Lys’ revelation came a day after Swiatek exposed the similar abuse she faced after her shock China Open exit in the Round of 16. The World No. 2 highlighted the harsh reality in sport, sharing the harassing messages she received after a loss to Emma Navarro.

The 23-year-old Lys shared a snapshot of an Instagram story from a fan calling her “f***ing match seller” and cursing her mother. In her story caption, Eva Lys wrote:

“And let's not forget the reality whenever we lose a match.”

A screenshot of Eva Lys' Instagram story on October 3, 2025 - Source: Instagram@eva.lys

After the match, Lys shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories, revealing a minor ankle injury she suffered during her clash against the American. In a picture, she could be seen injuring her left ankle on the court. She shared an inspiring caption, writing:

“Just gotta get up and keep going.”

A screenshot of Eva Lys' Instagram story on October 3, 2025 - Source: Instagram/@eva.lys

Meanwhile, Lys received praise from Coco Gauff after the latter reached the semifinals in Beijing, where she is defending her title.

Coco Gauff lauds Eva Lys after reaching China Open semifinals

Eva Lys enjoyed a stunning campaign at the China Open, as she reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career. On her way to the quarterfinals, she also recorded her first career Top 10 win against the eighth-seeded Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32.

Lys' dream run ended with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to second-seed Coco Gauff. The top-ranked American, who is looking to overcome her poor run of form since her French Open triumph, praised Lys’ powerful shots and fighting character in her post-match interview.

"She's a tough opponent, she hit some incredible shots on the run," said Coco Gauff, via Tennis.com. "I was trying my best to stay aggressive. Just staying confident in my game and not being too passive."

The two-time Grand Slam champion will next face the 2025 US Open runner-up and third-seed, Amanda Anisimova, in the semifinal clash on Saturday, October 4.

